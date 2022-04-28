 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies after his car runs into back of stopped bus at 30th and Ames

A man died Thursday of injuries he sustained when his car ran into the back of a Metro Transit bus that was stopped on Ames Avenue near 30th Street.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m., Omaha police said. Police officers determined that a westbound 2000 Chevy Impala driven by 42-year-old Shane Houston of Omaha ran into the back of the bus.

Houston was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two Metro Transit employees and two riders were on the bus. Police said they were not injured.

