Driver education program for refugee women in Omaha gets $40,000 boost from AAA

The Omaha nonprofit group Refugee Women Rising's unique driver education program for women has attracted the attention of — and financial support from — the American Automobile Association.

In the program, refugee and immigrant women learn how to drive safely for free and receive help earning their driver's licenses. Some receive scholarships from Refugee Women Rising to Southeast Community College to become state-certified driving instructors, and are hired as independent contractors by the nonprofit group to help other women learn how to drive.

AAA's Auto Club Group is giving Refugee Women Rising $40,000 to help fully fund the program. AAA also will donate its "How to Drive" curriculum and driver education expertise.

The grant will help the nonprofit provide culturally sensitive driver education, said Pam Font-Gabel, executive director of Refugee Women Rising.

"Driving is an empowering act that allows newcomers to find work, to attend classes, take care of their family, and reduce social isolation," Font-Gabel said. "Accessible transportation is a vital step to ensuring equity in our community. This program will build women's independence."

Refugee Women Rising and AAA announced the grant Wednesday at Joslyn Castle, where the four-year-old nonprofit has its headquarters. Rachel Wilson, director of driver education programs for AAA, said the association is excited and honored to work with the nonprofit. She said the effort will help promote traffic safety and help refugee women gain independence. The program also fits with AAA's efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion, said Brian Ortner, a AAA public affairs specialist.

The Omaha Police Department also helps with the classes.

What makes the program unique is that it is tailored to immigrant and refugee women, and also includes instruction from fellow immigrant and refugee women.

When refugee families come to Omaha, they often have little support and have to rely on rides from sponsor families or faith groups, friends or relatives, said Maryam Amini, who came to Omaha 30 years ago from Afghanistan and is becoming a certified driving instructor for Refugee Women Rising.

"Usually, when they teach the man how to drive, they're like, OK, you have a car, you have a driver, so you're on your own," Amini said.

But when he comes home from work with the car, there's little time for taking care of family needs such as shopping, Amini said. A lot of families can't attend parent-teacher conferences for their kids, or school social nights. Women can't get themselves to English language classes.

"So a woman is pretty much nobody, right, because she can't do anything," Amini said.

"Here we're helping the family, creating a second hand ... enabling the other hand so the two hands can work together and get your family somewhere."

Having women as instructors makes it easier to learn, Amini said.

"A lot of women are more comfortable with a woman instructor than a man," Amini said.

"A lot of a lot of families come from different backgrounds, different beliefs, how they're comfortable," she said.

Font-Gabel said the organization started the driver education program because women said they needed it. Demand is indeed strong. The group initially aimed to serve five women a month. Currently nine are enrolled. And there's a waiting list.

"We work with Karen women, Karenni women, women from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Thailand, Ukraine," Font-Gabel said. "All of these women need support, and we are here to make it possible."

Racheal Ibironke is currently learning how to drive in the program. She and her husband came to Omaha in March from Nigeria. They have a 3-month-old daughter.

She said she quickly learned how hard it is to get around Omaha without being able to drive herself. The driver education is important "because it's everything," said Ibironke, 29.

"And by everything I mean that it gives me accessibility and helps me to integrate better," she said. "It basically just screams independence. ... The world just opens up with a lot of opportunities, thinking of different things that you want to do and achieve because you can go out."