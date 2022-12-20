 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver rescued after truck plunges into Elkhorn River

Omaha firefighters rescued a man Monday night after his truck plunged off a bridge over the Elkhorn River. 

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. at 245th and Q Streets. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

