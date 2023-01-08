Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in Omaha crash near 83rd and Maple Streets

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital early Sunday, one with life-threatening injuries, following a one-vehicle crash near 83rd and Maple Streets.

Omaha firefighters performed life-saving measures on the vehicle's driver while en route to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Officers responded to 83rd and Maple Streets about 3:20 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Investigators determined that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was eastbound on Maple Street when it left the roadway and sideswiped a wood utility pole, the spokesman said. The vehicle continued into the parking lot of Piccolo's Florist, 8335 Maple St., striking a concrete block wall.

The driver and a passenger were not wearing seat belts, the spokesman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.