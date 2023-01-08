 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver sustains life-threatening injuries in Omaha crash near 83rd and Maple Streets

  • Updated
  • 0
Omaha crash

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-saving measures in progress early Sunday near 84th and Maple Streets. 

 OMAHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital early Sunday, one with life-threatening injuries, following a one-vehicle crash near 83rd and Maple Streets. 

Omaha firefighters performed life-saving measures on the vehicle's driver while en route to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Officers responded to 83rd and Maple Streets about 3:20 a.m. for a report of a crash. 

Investigators determined that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was eastbound on Maple Street when it left the roadway and sideswiped a wood utility pole, the spokesman said. The vehicle continued into the parking lot of Piccolo's Florist, 8335 Maple St., striking a concrete block wall. 

The driver and a passenger were not wearing seat belts, the spokesman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert