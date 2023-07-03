After the Hyundai crossed the median, it collided with an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Bryan Gregerson, 38, of Plattsmouth, Neb. The Hyundai then collided with an eastbound 2016 Freightliner semitrailer truck driven by Richard Jackson, 58, of Louisville, Neb.

Neither Jackson nor Gregerson sustained injuries in the crash.

Parker was declared dead at the scene. A 9-year-old girl in the Hyundai sustained serious injuries but was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon. Sprunger also sustained serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.