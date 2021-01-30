Drizzle expected today but no snow — and expect a dry Sunday

Omaha area residents can expect a wet afternoon but not a snowy one, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Saturday morning.

Meteorologist David Pearson, based in Valley, Nebraska, said he expects Sunday to be dry in the metro area.

Pearson described "drizzle" as the precipitation the area will get this afternoon. Temperatures will be too warm for the moisture to turn to snow.

Northeast Nebraska, however, may experience freezing drizzle later today and tonight with the possibility that it might turn to snow, Pearson said.

He said the moisture will move out of the Omaha area late today and that Sunday should be dry.

The weather service's website said the area can expect temperatures to remain around 35 degrees today. Patchy fog also is possible.

"For the most part, it's certainly going to be cloudy," Pearson said. "Mainly just rain and drizzle by this afternoon is the primary concern."

The weather service expects only a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the area late tonight.

