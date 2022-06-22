Dropkick Murphys to play Omaha show this fall

Punk band Dropkick Murphys will take the stage in Omaha this fall.

The band is slated to play at the Holland Center on Nov. 2.

Dropkick Murphys is known for its Celtic-inflected punk sound on songs such as "Tessie" and "I'm Shipping Up to Boston."

The Omaha show is part of the band's tour promoting its latest album, "This Machine Still Kills Fascists." The 10-track acoustic album features the lyrics of Woody Guthrie. It was completed with help from Guthrie's daughter, Nora.

In a press release, Ken Casey, the band's founder, said, "The project has been a long time in the making. Nora Guthrie thought her father would've gotten a kick out of us, would've liked us, that we were somewhat kindred spirits so to speak, which to us was a huge honor."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketomaha.com. Tickets also can be purchased starting at noon Friday at the Omaha Performing Arts box office, 1300 Douglas St.

