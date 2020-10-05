 Skip to main content
Drought conditions make 20 counties in Nebraska eligible for emergency loans
Drought conditions make 20 counties in Nebraska eligible for emergency loans

As a result of severe drought, the USDA has made 20 Nebraska counties eligible for emergency loans, along with two in Iowa and two in South Dakota.

Six of those counties have been designated as the primary disaster counties. Five are in northeast Nebraska: Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Stanton and Thurston. A sixth, Dawes, is in northwest Nebraska.

Ag producers in those counties may be eligible for expedited, emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency. The USDA says this additional credit can be used for such things as replacing livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinancing debt.

Producers in adjacent counties also are eligible for emergency loans. Those counties are, by state:

Nebraska — Box Butte, Burt, Butler, Dakota, Dixon, Douglas, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Washington

Iowa — Monona and Woodbury

South Dakota — Fall River and Oglala Lakota

The deadline to apply for loans is May 11.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

