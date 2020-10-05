Drought conditions make 20 counties in Nebraska eligible for emergency loans

As a result of severe drought, the USDA has made 20 Nebraska counties eligible for emergency loans, along with two in Iowa and two in South Dakota.
The great room, homeowner Heather Welsh’s favorite, features high-pitched ceilings and windows that allow you to see the lake and the pavilion from inside, and the large TV screen inside from the pavilion and the beach.
On March 14, 2019, homeowner Kevin Welsh stopped by to see the lake house's renovations, which were 80% complete. The next day, the Platte River came pouring over the dike and covered the lake community in five feet of water. This is the great room after the floodwaters receded.
The Welshes bought a used stainless steel buffet station at a restaurant supply store and had a carpenter build a countertop to conceal it in the great room. There's also a "drop zone" for guests' gear, and the furniture is waterproof.
After the March 2019 floods, “the project went from a renovation to a new house,” Kevin says. Bolte Construction and Miller Construction helped the Welshes regroup and rebuild, constructing a new house over the existing one, and dismantling the pieces the floodwaters disconnected.
The attic is the kids' domain. Ten-foot ceilings allow for two queen-size bunk beds. Dresser drawers purchased on Amazon fit perfectly under the bottom bunks as space-saving storage for seasonal clothing. Heather and the three Welsh kids installed the self-stick carpet squares from a bargain bin at Home Depot.
The Welshes bought the cabin in June 2017 and converted the three-season space into one that could be used year-round. A half-story was added as a sleeping area for the kids. Kevin also worked a covered pavilion into the plan.
Twenty-four hours after the Welshes bought the house in June 2017, a tornado tore the roof off the house and a separate garage. Then came the flood in March 2019. After moving in in August 2019, lightning struck the house in October and ruined the electronics.
The Welshes used to spend summers traveling the country in an RV. With 40-some states checked off and their kids involved in sports and part-time jobs, the La Vista family decided to sell the RV and invest in a weekend cabin with an easy commute.
For the pavilion, Kevin bought an old grain bin for $150. The corrugated steel siding accents the ceiling and the bar. Vintage tractor and pickup truck parts found their way into seating, signage, trim and other conversation pieces. A commercially made windmill-style fan keeps air moving through the pavilion.
The Welshes bought the Sarpy County property from a couple who had owned it for 50 years. Kevin and Heather could see themselves hanging on to the place for a number of years themselves.
The vinyl flooring on the first floor can handle any water or sand tracked inside.
The Welshes enjoy having friends and family over and took their traffic patterns into consideration in determining the floor plan and furnishings.
A custom barn-style door in the master bedroom conceals the laundry room.
The steps to the loft bedroom are constructed from cedar originally cut by Big Red Sawmill in Palmyra for mantels. The railing is steel pipe with clear coat.
The lake house has a dual entrance that includes a ramp for wheelchairs, bad knees and guests carting coolers. The wrap-around deck is one level, for safety and accessibility.
Kevin and Heather liked the idea of having a lake house where their kids and their friends would eagerly gather. “We wanted to be the hall monitors by default.”
After the flood, “It was going to be expensive to fix it or to walk away,” Kevin says. “Do you sell and lose the money or do you finish the dream?” was the dilemma.
Heather handled the interior decorating while Kevin scoured Craigslist and poured his creative talents into one-of-a-kind interior and exterior accents.
The pavilion's poured concrete flooring is stamped to resemble wood. The decking is porcelain tile, chosen for its life expectancy over wood in a lake environment.
“The Platte River is not good at social distancing. It got right in our face,” Kevin says of the flood of 2019. “But because of that, (our house) turned into what it is.”
Reclaimed barn wood cubbies and old truck parts serve as utilitarian decorations in the pavilion.
An old pickup tailgate-turned-bench on the pavilion.
A split-log bench lets kids saddle up to the pavilion bar, give their food order to the fry cook and eat beachside.
