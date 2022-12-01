 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Due to print quality issues, today's puzzles, comics to republish in Friday's edition

  • Updated
As the result of print quality issues in Thursday's edition of the Omaha World-Herald, some of the features will be republished in Friday's newspaper.

The following Thursday features will be reprinted: Opinion page (A11), puzzles (B5), comics (B6) and the Daily Commuter Crossword (C8).

The quality issues are not reflected in Thursday's Omaha World-Herald E-Edition, which is can be found at omaha.com/eedition. E-Edition pages are printable.

