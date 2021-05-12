 Skip to main content
Dundee apartment building fire displaces dozens of residents
Dundee apartment building fire displaces dozens of residents

A fire in a Dundee neighborhood apartment building early Wednesday displaced dozens of residents but caused no injuries. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the six-story Tiffany Tower Apartments at 4811 Chicago St. about 2:50 a.m. after receiving an alarm from a fire detection system, Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. An occupant was awakened by dogs barking and discovered fire on a balcony. The fire then breached the sliding glass door, he said.

Fire crews reported flames coming from the fifth-floor balcony. The flames then burned the sixth-floor balcony, Fitzpatrick said. The fire was declared out at 3:37 a.m. 

The building, valued at $1.2 million, sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage. The contents of the apartments sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

