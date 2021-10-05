Dunkin' Donuts to give free coffee for a year to one Nebraska teacher

To celebrate World Teachers' Day, Dunkin' will give one Nebraska educator free coffee for a year.
The sweepstakes started Tuesday, which is World Teachers' Day, and runs through Oct. 15.
One grand prize winner will receive free coffee for a year as well as a "coffee break," which is a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin' products to share with his or her school.
The first 50 teachers nominated will receive 200 $1 medium hot or iced coffee VIP cards to share with their school staff. The cards are valid through Nov. 15.
The contest is open to teachers living in Lancaster, Adams, Buffalo, Hall, Lincoln, Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties.
Nominees must be accredited nursery school, preschool or kindergarten-through-12th-grade teachers.
To nominate a teacher, visit dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest and complete the registration form. Guests can nominate up to three teachers in Nebraska.
