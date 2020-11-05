Durham, Children's Museums add health precautions for Christmas season during COVID-19 pandemic

Christmas magic returns to Omaha in 2020 at the Durham Museum and the Children's Museum, although with coronavirus precautions.

"Christmas at Union Station" inside the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. will begin Nov. 27 with the 7 p.m. ceremonial lighting of Omaha's official Christmas tree. All visitors will be required to wear a mask and asked to practice social distancing while inside the museum.

Visitors must reserve times for admission to ensure paced guest arrivals and moderated attendance levels. Every visitor, including children and museum members, must buy a ticket in advance.

Reservations are currently available through the end of December online at durhammuseum.org/tickets or by phone at 402-444-5071. The Durham Museum recommends planning in advance as some time slots will sell out.

Social-distancing changes are also in place for the Omaha Children's Museum, 500 S. 20th St., and its popular holiday program, "Santa's Magic," which begins Nov. 27. The program will include the opportunity to reserve live "Virtual Visits with Santa."