Durham, Children's Museums add health precautions for Christmas season during COVID pandemic

Christmas magic returns to Omaha in 2020 at the Durham Museum and the Children’s Museum, although with coronavirus precautions.

“Christmas at Union Station” inside the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. will begin with the 7 p.m. lighting of Omaha’s official Christmas tree, to be held virtually on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26. The 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and a countdown to the tree lighting.

The Durham’s holiday hours will be in place Nov. 27-Jan. 10. Hours are: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Visitors must reserve times for admission to ensure paced guest arrivals and moderated attendance levels. Every visitor, including children and museum members, must buy a ticket in advance.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and asked to practice social distancing while inside the museum.

Reservations are available online at durhammuseum.org/tickets or by phone at 402-444-5071. The Durham Museum recommends planning in advance as some time slots will sell out.