Durham, Children's Museums add health precautions for Christmas season during COVID pandemic

Christmas magic returns to Omaha in 2020 at the Durham Museum and the Children’s Museum, although with coronavirus precautions.
“Christmas at Union Station” inside the Durham Museum at 801 S. 10th St. will begin with the 7 p.m. lighting of Omaha’s official Christmas tree, to be held virtually on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26. The 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and a countdown to the tree lighting.
The Durham’s holiday hours will be in place Nov. 27-Jan. 10. Hours are: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Visitors must reserve times for admission to ensure paced guest arrivals and moderated attendance levels. Every visitor, including children and museum members, must buy a ticket in advance.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask and asked to practice social distancing while inside the museum.
Reservations are available online at durhammuseum.org/tickets or by phone at 402-444-5071. The Durham Museum recommends planning in advance as some time slots will sell out.
Social-distancing changes are also in place for the Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St., and its popular holiday program, “Santa’s Magic,” which begins Nov. 27. The program will include the opportunity to reserve live “Virtual Visits with Santa.”
Reservations times will be available Wednesdays through Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Visits with Santa are $25 and may be reserved online at ocm.org by calling 402-342-6164 starting Saturday.* * *
Clarification: An earlier version of this story didn’t make clear that the Durham Museum tree-lighting will be virtual this year.
Photos: Durham Museum’s Christmas at Union Station over the years
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.