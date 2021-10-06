Durham Museum to celebrate 90 years of Union Station with free admission Nov. 7-13

Check out these photos of Omaha's Union Station
The Durham Museum is celebrating 90 years of Union Station by offering free admission to museum-goers.
The museum at 801 S. 10th St. will be open free of charge from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday of that week.
Special activities, which will be announced at a later date, will take place during the week.
ANDREW MARINKOVICH
Union Station was dedicated on Jan. 15, 1931. Visitors were met by stained glass windows and Art Deco detailing.
In addition to a 24-hour restaurant and a news stand, the station also housed a barbershop, taxi stand, telegraph office, hospital and travelers' aid desk.
At its busiest, the station greeted 83 trains and 10,000 passengers each day.
Union Station became the home of the Durham Museum in the 1970s. In 2016, it was named a National Historic Landmark.
The Union Pacific Railway Station looking north and northwest from South Ninth Street on Forrest Hill circa 1896.
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT COLLECTION/DURHAM MUSEUM
President William Taft arrives at Union Station on April 6, 1908.
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT COLLECTION/DURHAM MUSEUM
Union Station as seen in 1909.
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT COLLECTION/DURHAM MUSEUM
Union Station in 1909 showing a Burlington train in the foreground and Union Pacific and Chicago and Northwestern Trains in the background.
UNION PACIFIC MUSEUM
President William H. Taft in the back seat of a car at Omaha's Union Station on Sept. 9, 1909. Nebraska Governor George Sheldon is on the left.
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT COLLECTION/DURHAM MUSEUM
Union Station on March 22, 1927. Officials announced the construction of a new Union Station on March 31, 1929, which replaced the building seen here.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Construction of a new Union Station Union Station was announced on March 31, 1929. The progress is seen here on Aug. 1, 1930.
DURHAM MUSEUM
Union Station, shown under construction in September 1930.
DURHAM MUSEUM
Two unidentified men carry the giant padlock and golden key on Jan. 8, 1931, that Mayor Metcalfe used to open the door at the new Union Station the following week. The lock was designed and constructed by C.K.P. Ronberg, cabinet shop foreman at Union Pacific headquarters, in collaboration with Jack A. Bristol. It was said to be the largest padlock ever used in Omaha for any purpose.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mayor Metcalfe holding the golden key that he unlocked the padlock at the main entrance of the new Union Station on Jan. 15, 1931.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Union Station on January 16, 1931.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
President Herbert Hoover at Union Station, shaking hands with WE McDonnell, a Fairmont Creamery truck driver, on Nov. 6, 1932.
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT COLLECTION/DURHAM MUSEUM
Passenger train service at Union Station in 1943.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Station on July 2, 1943.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of soldiers at Union Station Service Men's Center on July 29, 1942.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Sixth and seventh grade students from Columbian School made 372 hard-boiled eggs and 1,112 homemade cookies and delivered them to the Union Station's Service Men Center on Jan. 17, 1943, after reading a World-Herald story about drop in food donations to the center. Other Colombian rooms expect to make similar donations as part of the "Schools At War" program.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Eleanor Anne Wahl, of Kimball, NE is awed by the 42 1/2 foot Oregon fir she saw at Union Station on Dec. 17, 1957. The tree bears 450 lights and 75 lbs. of tinsel.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Looking eastward from the parking plaza of Union Station on Dec. 18, 1953.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas at Union Station on Dec. 25, 1953.
EARLE BUNKER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Families sing Christmas carols around the tree at the lighting ceremony on Dec. 22, 1977. Among those attending the event were the Jim Mitchell family, including Karen, 4, on her father's shoulders, and daughters Marlo, 9, and Joanne, 7, joined by Mrs. Mitchell's brother Danny Coughron, 8.
TOM PLAMBECK/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Union Station soda fountain in 1985.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mike Longsdorf of Neon Products Co. attaches banners proclaiming the Christmas at Union Station event to a pole near 18th and Mason Streets on Dec. 4, 1986.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
It's a tight squeeze as Union Pacific worker John Mumm watches the Christmas tree being pulled through the door on Nov. 20, 1995.
PHIL JACKSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
In 2016, the U.S. Department of the Interior recognized the Union Station building as a National Historic Landmark.
DURHAM MUSEUM
