Durham Museum to celebrate 90 years of Union Station with free admission Nov. 7-13
The Durham Museum is celebrating 90 years of Union Station by offering free admission to museum-goers. 

The museum at 801 S. 10th St. will be open free of charge from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. The museum will be  open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday of that week. 

Special activities, which will be announced at a later date, will take place during the week. 

Admission to the Durham Museum will be free Nov. 7-13 to celebrate the 90-year anniversary of Union Station.

Union Station was dedicated on Jan. 15, 1931. Visitors were met by stained glass windows and Art Deco detailing. 

In addition to a 24-hour restaurant and a news stand, the station also housed a barbershop, taxi stand, telegraph office, hospital and travelers' aid desk. 

At its busiest, the station greeted 83 trains and 10,000 passengers each day. 

Union Station became the home of the Durham Museum in the 1970s. In 2016, it was named a National Historic Landmark. 

