 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Durham Museum to offer free admission next week to celebrate 90 years of Union Station
0 comments

Durham Museum to offer free admission next week to celebrate 90 years of Union Station

Check out these photos of Omaha's Union Station

To celebrate 90 years of Union Station, the Durham Museum is offering free admission to museumgoers next week. 

Come to the Durham Museum for free (copy) (copy)

Admission to the Durham Museum will be free Nov. 7-13 to celebrate the 90-year anniversary of Union Station.

The museum at 801 S. 10th St. will be open free of charge from Sunday through Nov. 13. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

Special activities will take place during the week and will be announced on the museum's website. 

An additional celebration will honor veterans on Nov 11. Veterans can receive a free hot dog meal at the soda fountain. Thank-you cards for veterans will be presented at the admission desk. 

Union Station was dedicated on Jan. 15, 1931. It became the home of the Durham Museum in the 1970s. In 2016, it was named a National Historic Landmark.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lab-grown coffee could someday replace traditional beans

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert