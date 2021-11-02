Durham Museum to offer free admission next week to celebrate 90 years of Union Station

To celebrate 90 years of Union Station, the Durham Museum is offering free admission to museumgoers next week.

The museum at 801 S. 10th St. will be open free of charge from Sunday through Nov. 13. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Special activities will take place during the week and will be announced on the museum's website.

An additional celebration will honor veterans on Nov 11. Veterans can receive a free hot dog meal at the soda fountain. Thank-you cards for veterans will be presented at the admission desk.

Union Station was dedicated on Jan. 15, 1931. It became the home of the Durham Museum in the 1970s. In 2016, it was named a National Historic Landmark.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.