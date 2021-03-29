Durham Museum's 'Beyond the Vote' showcases different perspectives of the 19th Amendment

Celeste Butler wants her art to be used as a teaching tool.

The Omaha fiber artist, along with four other local artists, has art pieces featured in the Durham Museum's latest exhibit, "Beyond the Vote."

The exhibit explores the 19th Amendment through different perspectives of the women's suffrage movement.

Butler said her quilt piece, titled "Enough We Are the Daughters of," honors Black women from 1619 to the present who fought through racial injustice to earn the right to vote.

"My work writes us back into history in places where we have been misrepresented and undocumented for the purpose of someone else controlling the narratives of who we are," Butler said. "It means I have the honor of creatively preserving our stories for future generations."

"Beyond the Vote," which opened to the public on March 6, also features art by Ariel Panowicz, Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, Renee’ A. Ledesma and Sophie Newell.

Emma Sundberg, curator of the Durham Museum, said each artist produced art in a different medium, ranging from mixed media, ceramics, textiles and wood blocks to photography.