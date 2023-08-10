It’s not just about the actual lunchboxes for collector Mark Kelehan.

It’s finding something new and different, discovering the stories behind them and, most importantly, showing his four daughters that you don’t have to lead a cookie-cutter life.

Kelehan, who works full time in the marketing department at Union Pacific, this year accomplished his long-held goal of displaying his vast lunchbox collection at a museum. His 25-page pitch earned him and about 600 of his boxes an exhibit at the Durham Museum until Sept. 3, and he’s grateful.

“I always wanted to get in a museum,” he said. “Do something fun so other people can enjoy it (his collection) as opposed to it being in my basement.”

Kelehan, 48, has pleased wife Lori by packing his collection of 1,000 lunchboxes as efficiently as possible in the lower level of their west Omaha home. There are so many they could have easily taken over the house, he said.

There’s the first one he found at a flea market on Northwest Radial Highway in the early 1990s when he was a student at Creighton University. The Pac-Man artwork drew his eye, reminding him of his childhood and the games he used to play.

There are versions from his favorite movie — Star Wars — and his favorite band growing up — Kiss.

Boxes are grouped by genre at the Durham, from westerns to sci-fi, plaids and patterns and Disney and Hanna-Barbera.

He loves the interactive area at the Durham where kids can design their own lunchbox art.

Sometimes he just walks around the displays to hear people’s reactions.

“I like listening to people and watching them smile and point and kind of reminisce a little bit,” he said. “Whether you are 5 or 75, there is something there for everybody.”

Over the years, Kelehan has branched out from just lunchboxes. He has more than 50 pieces of original artwork used to illustrate them and also sales brochures, production proofs, blueprints and sketches.

The paintings were one of a kind and often destroyed.

“That’s what makes it so much more fun to run down,” he said.

Extensive research at the Smithsonian and the many contacts he’s built through the years have helped.

Kelehan knew he had a cool story to tell and spent more than a year, often late at night, preparing stories and insights on the history of lunchboxes for the exhibit. With lots of support from his wife, he still found time to teach an investment banking class at Creighton and coach his daughter’s basketball teams.

The project also has carried beyond the museum. At one of his daughter’s schools, Blue Sage Elementary, they did an art project involving boxes, and he picked the winners for display. The Thermos Company donated 100 new lunchboxes, which are now soft-sided, for Youth Emergency Services.

Kelehan is in talks about writing a book, and he’s still adding to his collection. Some have come from people who have viewed the exhibit, which he’s hoping to take on the road to other museums.

Best of all, in the last somewhat crazy and exhausting months, he’s proved that he can accomplish a goal, no matter how unique and different, and shared his passion for lunchboxes with a lot of new fans.

“This is a really cool story about the evolution of American pop culture,” he said.