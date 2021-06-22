E-3 pilot is first woman to take command of 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base

She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in psychology and human relations. She is a graduate of Georgetown University’s Legislative Fellowship program, which included a stint as an adviser to then-Rep. (and now Gov.) Tim Walz, D-Minnesota.

Most recently, Thompson was commander of the 380th Expeditionary Operations Group at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

The 55th Wing is the Air Force's largest, with 33 squadrons, operations groups and two detachments operating RC-135, WC-135, and EC-130 reconnaissance aircraft out of Offutt, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and several overseas locations. It has been deployed continuously to the Middle East since August 1990.

“I am super-pumped to be part of a mission set that is undoubtedly the gem of the Air Force,” she said. “We are part of a special group of world-class, game-changing warfighters. As I look out, I look forward to the history we will continue to make.”

Thompson will be the third 55th Wing commander to lead during a period of destruction and renewal that is transforming Offutt, remaking a base largely constructed during the 1940s and 1950s into a new facility for the 21st century.