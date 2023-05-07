Actor Robert MacNaughton said he has fond memories of his time on the set of the film classic “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.” He plans on sharing some of those memories with an Omaha audience on Saturday night. film historian Bruce Crawford’

“E.T.: The Extraterrestrial” will be featured at Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford’s 48th tribute to classic films benefit. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Omaha Christian Academy.

One of the film’s stars, MacNaughton will be the special guest at Crawford’s Omaha event. MacNaughton will speak before the screening and tell of the making of the iconic film and its ongoing impact on culture. He also will meet and greet fans and sign autographs.

The 1982 movie from award-winning director Steven Spielberg has been considered among the 20th century’s most notable pieces of cinema and has been applauded by film critics for generations. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won four, including best score by composer John Williams.

The film focuses on an alien visitor who is accidentally left behind and is “adopted” by a small California family played by MacNaughton, Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore. The story explores the bond between the strange visitor and the family and their quest to not only protect the little alien, but also to get him home.

In an interview with The World-Herald, MacNaughton — who plays Michael, the older brother to Thomas’ and Barrymore’s characters — said when he auditioned for the film in 1981, he was already a fan of director Steven Spielberg’s work.

“I was a big science fiction fan when I was younger, and “Close Encounters (of the Third Kind)’ was my favorite film,” MacNaughton said. “Even though ‘Star Wars’ had just come out, my favorite was still ‘Close Encounters.’ It still to this day, it has a real special place in my heart.”

MacNaughton recalled the day of his first interview with the director was strange because it was the same day that President Ronald Reagan had been shot by John Hinckley Jr. in Washington, D.C. Despite the commotion brought on by the assassination attempt, MacNaughton said the interview with Spielberg went smoothly.

“The script was top secret, so he just met with me and he said, ‘What do you like to do?’ And I said, ‘I ride bicycles around my neighborhood a lot’ and he goes, ‘Well, that’s in the movie,’” MacNaughton said. “And then I said, ‘I play Dungeons and Dragons,’ and he goes, that’s in the movie too. So it went well.”

MacNaughton said his next audition for the movie was at actor Harrison Ford’s house. The audition entailed an informal game of Dungeons and Dragons with some other kids who were auditioning for the film.

“It was crazy because it was right after ‘Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Raiders (of the Lost Ark’ had come out. (Ford) was pretty much the biggest star in the world,” MacNaughton said. “And I showed up a little early for the audition — which was a mistake — and he was kind of annoyed because he was taking a shower and he answered the door in a towel. But it was neat. He was always a very nice person to me.”

Ford was originally cast for a small part in the film, but his scene was cut, MacNaughton said. The scene can be found on YouTube. Ford played the school principal and you see him in the scene after Elliott sets a number of frogs free.

Once he landed the role of Michael, MacNaughton said “filming was a dream.”

“They had like a sort of short rehearsal period, which is very rare for movies and it was also sort of to get (Elliott’s) family be bonded and close,” MacNaughton said. “It was just Henry and Drew and Dee and myself and we all sort of spent a week around the studio and just hanging out and rehearsing some scenes. We didn’t want to overdo it because you can rehearse too much for a movie, but it was important because it got us to be close — especially with Henry, I instantly just liked him right off the bat.”

MacNaughton will take part in a Q&A at Saturday’s event, which marks 32 years since Crawford started hosting film legends and the classic films they worked on.

“‘E.T.’ has been a ‘bucket list’ film and event for me, as its significance and impact on the culture and its grip on the public’s imagination seem to have never loosened,” Crawford said.

MacNaughton will have 8x10 glossy photos from the movie to sign and will also autograph items fans bring for him to sign. Autographs are $40 (cash only). He will also pose for photos with fans too for the same fee.

Tickets are $25 and are still available by calling 402-399-9565 or purchasing online at omahachristianacademy.org/movie.

