When Dr. Grace Mabiala-Maye was about 9 years old, her mother asked her to help deliver a baby during a nighttime electrical outage at the small, rural clinic her mother and another midwife operated in the Republic of the Congo.

Her mother was on duty alone that night when a woman arrived in labor. Mabiala-Maye's mother asked her to hold a candle. After the baby was born, her mother asked Mabiala-Maye to clean and hold the child while she completed the delivery. They cut the cord together.

That experience, and her mother's words afterward, set Mabiala-Maye on her future path.

"My mom said, 'You were courageous. You did a great job, doctor,'" Mabiala-Maye recalled. "I felt like, I have no other choice now but becoming a doctor."

And she did. But her experiences as a doctor, and the words of another female health professional, put her on yet another course to acquire skills that she believes will allow her to have an even bigger impact on health care access in her country.

Mabiala-Maye, 31, will graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday with a master's of public health degree, having earned honors of highest distinction. Not yet done, she plans to pursue a doctorate this fall in the UNMC College of Public Health's health services and policy research program, which will give her additional training in conducting the kind of research that can inform evidence-based policies and programs.

"Being a doctor is a really cool job," she said. "But ... I felt like my work was not enough. With the additional degree I have right now, I have a holistic approach (to) improving access to health care."

The current leg of Mabiala-Maye's journey began after she earned her medical degree from the Faculty of Health Sciences at Marien Ngouabi University in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. She then worked as a medical coordinator assistant for a French non-governmental organization that served refugees and asylum seekers in rural Likoula, Republic of the Congo, for three years.

She worked mostly with pregnant women and children. But outcomes were poor, she said, with at least one maternal death a month. The team didn't really know why. Mabiala-Maye began examining records to try to determine what was causing the deaths and what the health workers could do locally to try to reduce them.

The team suspected the area's high rate of maternal deaths was related to the distance from homes in the rural area to the nearest health care, she said. Some residents had to travel more than 10 miles — typically by walking, given the lack of local transportation — to a hospital.

Mabiala-Maye wrote a brief paper in 2019 on the obstacles women in the area faced to getting maternal health services and sent an abstract to organizers of a conference on women and health in Rwanda. They gave her a scholarship to attend.

During a talk, a conference host asked a doctor and public health official from Peru why she had chosen to go into public health instead of practicing as a doctor.

The doctor answered that she could treat only one patient at a time as a doctor, Mabiala-Maye recalled. But as a public health officer, she could have a long-lasting impact on an entire community.

"I felt like she was answering the kind of question I had myself," Mabiala-Maye said. "I said, 'This is exactly what I would like to do.'"

A student career station at the conference offered websites where attendees could apply to study in the United States and other countries. Mabiala-Maye began her two-year public health master's program at UNMC in 2021.

She said she wants to pursue a doctorate to learn the skills she will need to help propose evidence-based policies and programs to address residents' lack of access to health care, whether due to lack of transportation or financial resources. Solutions might involve proposing an ambulance system or a program like Medicaid to make care more affordable. But getting to that point will require research. Like her mother, now retired, she plans to focus on maternal and child health in rural areas.

"If things are not working now ... we need to change them," Mabiala-Maye said. "And for those that are effective, we need to say, 'How can we make it better.' This is the way we can have a public health project to help the country to grow."

Mabiala-Maye said faculty members in UNMC's College of Public Health have supported her academically and emotionally, asking her how she was adjusting, whether she had a winter coat and inviting her to celebrate holidays. She has received an assistanceship that will provide financial support and opportunities to work with faculty members on research projects as she continues her studies.

Still, she misses her large family, which always gathers to celebrate holidays. Her mother and father are now retired. Mabiala-Maye hasn't been back to her home since leaving central Africa for Omaha. She plans to go back for Christmas this year.

But she is happy to have completed her master's degree. "That gives me even more motivation to go for the Ph.D.," she said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023