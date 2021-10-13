Early morning thunderstorm drops more than 1 inch of rain in Omaha

A fast-moving thunderstorm rolled through eastern Nebraska early Wednesday, leaving behind more than an inch of rain in the Omaha area.
"The rain has moved on into Iowa," Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, just before 6 a.m. "There's a little bit of rain that may come back through, but we're 95% done."
Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 1.09 inches of rain. Millard Airport recorded 1.3 inches. Larger rainfall totals were reported in western Nebraska, where Alliance reported 1.37 inches and Chadron had 1.33.
The Big and Little Papillion Creeks in Omaha were channeling the rain down to the Missouri River, according to a National Weather Service tweet. No flooding was reported.
After a few lingering showers this morning, it remains windy this afternoon. Winds could gust 40 mph or higher in northeast NE, and even higher across western and central NE where high wind warnings are in effect. pic.twitter.com/60s4t7y3wY