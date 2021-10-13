Early morning thunderstorm drops more than 1 inch of rain in Omaha

A fast-moving thunderstorm rolled through eastern Nebraska early Wednesday, leaving behind more than an inch of rain in the Omaha area.

"The rain has moved on into Iowa," Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, just before 6 a.m. "There's a little bit of rain that may come back through, but we're 95% done."

Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported 1.09 inches of rain. Millard Airport recorded 1.3 inches. Larger rainfall totals were reported in western Nebraska, where Alliance reported 1.37 inches and Chadron had 1.33.

The Big and Little Papillion Creeks in Omaha were channeling the rain down to the Missouri River, according to a National Weather Service tweet. No flooding was reported.

The storms were accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 mph. Wind gusts were expected to continue through much of Wednesday, Albright said.

"We should see wind gusts continue today up to 35 mph," he said. "It will clear out this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper 60s."

Dry conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, Albright said. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-60s.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.