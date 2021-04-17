Earth Day Omaha returns to Elmwood Park after a year as virtual event

After being forced to go virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Earth Day Omaha returned Saturday with a hybrid event that brought trash pickers and tree planters, among others, to Elmwood Park.

With the pandemic still present, Earth Day Omaha — an annual event that normally draws almost 10,000 people — provided opportunities to participate in person and virtually.

"We thought that it might be great to just be able to offer a mini version of the event that's still safe but still feels like that day that people have come to know and love," said Angie Remington, president of Earth Day Omaha. "People want to get out with their families. They're excited to have something to do in the park, so that was why we decided to go ahead with it."

Saturday's activities included a group bike ride to the park, a drive-thru collection for hard-to-recycle items, a cleanup of the park, a tree planting, yoga in the grass and a conservation conversation with the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Office of Sustainability and Conservation Nebraska.

Luke Schroer, who helped with the park cleanup, said he set aside the whole day to take part in the Earth Day activities.

"I've been cleaning up a lot of leftover Easter candy wrappers," he said with a laugh.