Eastern Nebraska residents should enjoy the first two days of the workweek because another winter storm is likely to blow in later.

“Monday does look like it will be really nice with a high (temperature) right around 50 degrees,” meteorologist Clint Aegerter of the National Weather Service in Valley said Sunday. “Tuesday will be a little cooler, but it will still be nice with a high in the lower to mid-40s in Omaha.”

Conditions are expected to be breezy both days “but not super windy,” Aegerter said. The westerly winds will peak in the afternoon between 15 and 20 mph on Monday under mostly sunny skies.

A pretty significant winter storm is expected to arrive Wednesday, but the heaviest snowfall is likely to come north of the Omaha area, Aegerter said. The high temperature for Omaha will be about 40 degrees Wednesday, he said.

“There will be a sharp drop in (high) temperatures north to south Wednesday in eastern Nebraska with as much as a 30-degree difference possible. Precipitation is expected to begin falling in the afternoon, Aegerter said.

“We could get a mix of a little bit of everything,” he said. “The forecast is for rain, sleet and then snow falling overnight into Thursday.”

The heaviest snow totals are expected in northeast Nebraska. The amount of precipitation falling in Omaha is hard to predict until the storm gets closer, Aegerter said, but there will be enough to at least make roads and sidewalks slick.

“Most of the (storm) should be done on Thursday,” he said. “Friday, we could still see a 20% chance of light snow.”

High temperatures will suffer as the winter storm rolls through eastern Nebraska. The cold air is expected to produce a high of 19 on Thursday in Omaha with a low of 4 degrees. Lows in northeast Nebraska will hover around zero.

“The wind chills will be right around minus 10 on Thursday,” Aegerter said. “Then we should start to bounce back for the weekend with high (temperatures) in the upper 30s and into the 40s for the weekend. Sunday, we may even make a run at 50 (degrees.)”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023