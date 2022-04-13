Eastern Nebraskans encouraged to conserve water

A lack of rain and prospects for a dry start to summer is prompting the Lower Platte River Consortium to encourage water conservation in eastern Nebraska.

Projections show that warmer conditions and below- normal precipitation are expected to continue through at least May and June, according to a Wednesday statement from the consortium. The group is urging people who rely on groundwater from wells to be proactive about water conservation.

“The consortium will continue to work together to monitor and share information with the public as we progress into these spring and summer months,” said Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. “We need to start now conserving water, knowing that current long-term forecasts are telling us it’s going to get warmer, and we won’t have much rain.”

The consortium, formed in 2016, consists of the Lower Platte South NRD, the Lincoln Water System, the Lower Platte North NRD, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, Papio-Missouri River NRD and the Metropolitan Utilities District. The six agencies monitor and rely on the Lower Platte River for their water supply.

The current long-range predictions through May and June indicate above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the state, the consortium said. If dry conditions persist, the group will ask additional assistance from the public to conserve water.

"River flows can decrease to the point where the river will not adequately replenish the wells," according to the consortium statement. "Flows in the Platte River are currently adequate to recharge our wells; what those flows will be like later if dry conditions continue is unknown."

The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources has launched an online dashboard on its website with up-to-date drought conditions and the stream-flow projection for the Platte River at Ashland. The data reflects the conditions throughout the Lower Platte basin.

The Platte River flow is affected by several factors including runoff from rainfall within the basin and snowpack in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Wyoming. Nebraska has experienced an unusually dry fall and very mild winter, with little snow and rainfall, the consortium said. Current conditions in the state are dry, including lower levels of moisture in the soil.

Also Wednesday, Lincoln officials urged residents to begin water conservation efforts now as a potentially dry summer looms. The non-mandatory water conservation plan largely focuses on yard maintenance, which officials say can account for more than 50% of Lincoln's daily water usage on hot summer days.

Officials said water conservation methods include watering lawns and gardens during early morning hours to avoid water evaporation and avoid watering on hot or windy days to reduce evaporation.

This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.

