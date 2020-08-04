Editorial: The Legislature takes two appropriate steps to improve its oversight role

The Nebraska Legislature has a range of duties to serve the state’s long-term interests. Lawmakers decide the priorities for the budget. They set tax policy. They determine the criminal punishments under state law. They hear from constituents and sponsor legislation to address their concerns.
One of the Legislature’s duties receives less attention, but it’s important to good government: oversight of executive-branch agencies. Ensuring such accountability is fundamental to the responsible operation of Nebraska government. This session, the Legislature has taken appropriate steps to improve its oversight role, first in monitoring the state’s juvenile rehabilitation facilities and also in clarifying the use of its subpoena power.
Lawmakers, following the recommendation of the Health and Human Services Committee, have voted to require stepped-up reporting about the state’s juvenile rehabilitation centers. They also approved the creation of a legislative oversight committee that, by the end of this year, will pull together findings and recommendations on those centers. The Legislature will consider the recommendations next year.
Such increased monitoring is needed. The juvenile facilities have been under great strain since the center for girls in Geneva, operated by the state Department of Health and Human Services, faced a crisis last summer. Problems included severe staff shortages, inadequate programming and buildings in major disrepair. The state transferred the girls to the state juvenile rehabilitation facility in Kearney, which until then had housed only boys.
It’s a challenging situation, and the state HHS has taken a series of actions. But lawmakers are correct to assert their oversight role. The failure last year on HHS’ watch was severe.
Experience shows the value of such legislative monitoring. A special legislative committee in 2011 found a series of troubling problems at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for disabled Nebraskans. The state ultimately disciplined nine employees after the legislative panel found that employees had choked, hit and/or pushed center residents. The committee also found that the state was paying for partially filled community facilities as if they were completely full, adding major unnecessary costs to the state budget.
Similarly, lawmakers created a special legislative committee a decade ago to examine the wide range of problems after HHS launched a privatization effort of child welfare services without adequate preparation.
This session, the Legislature has taken another needed step by clarifying the use of its subpoena power. The subpoena issue became muddied in 2018 after Scott Frakes, the state prison director, refused to testify after being subpoenaed by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. This year, state senators approved changes: Lawmakers can renew a subpoena issued by a previous one, and they can set a timeline for the courts to act on legal skirmishes over the subpoena.
Accountability in government is vital. With these new oversight actions, the Legislature is safeguarding the public interest.
