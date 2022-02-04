$1.2 million grant will help UNO train future scientists to be teachers

“Certainly, during the pandemic, we feel the need for teachers even more acutely,” Cutucache said. “And so we are trying to expand the pipeline of science teachers.”

Through the grant, UNO will be able to take on paid interns who are majoring in science but are not sure if they want to teach it, she said. The interns will learn more about the profession and obtain access to professional development resources.

The university will also be able to enroll students who have qualified for the Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program. Cutucache said each scholar will receive scholarship support worth $17,500 per year provided they teach in a high-needs school district in the U.S.

“Most of our students stay (in Nebraska), and we encourage them to do so and meet the needs of Nebraskans,” she said.

The latest grant marks at least the fourth time UNO has received grant funding to train science teachers, according to Cutucache.

Chancellor Joanne Li said the grant provides an opportunity that UNO is uniquely positioned to seize.