$1.2 million grant will help UNO train future scientists to be teachers

As schools across Nebraska and the country struggle with teacher shortages, the University of Nebraska at Omaha plans to "expand the pipeline of science teachers," thanks in part to a recently awarded federal grant.
This past week, the National Science Foundation awarded a five-year grant worth almost $1.2 million to the university. UNO plans to train almost three dozen students to effectively teach science.
Put another way, the funding will prepare students to be scientists who can also teach, said Christine Cutucache, an associate professor of science and director of UNO’s STEM TRAIL Center.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the teaching profession, leaving many school districts with an insufficient number of educators. A survey of National Education Association members in January found that 55% were going to leave education sooner than planned because of the pandemic, up from 37% in August.
The teacher shortage has been felt in Nebraska from the Omaha Public Schools, where educators have pleaded with the school board to address an "epic" staff shortage, to more rural districts that, according to education officials, are experiencing an especially severe shortage.
“Certainly, during the pandemic, we feel the need for teachers even more acutely,” Cutucache said. “And so we are trying to expand the pipeline of science teachers.”
Through the grant, UNO will be able to take on paid interns who are majoring in science but are not sure if they want to teach it, she said. The interns will learn more about the profession and obtain access to professional development resources.
The university will also be able to enroll students who have qualified for the Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program. Cutucache said each scholar will receive scholarship support worth $17,500 per year provided they teach in a high-needs school district in the U.S.
“Most of our students stay (in Nebraska), and we encourage them to do so and meet the needs of Nebraskans,” she said.
The latest grant marks at least the fourth time UNO has received grant funding to train science teachers, according to Cutucache.
Chancellor Joanne Li said the grant provides an opportunity that UNO is uniquely positioned to seize.
"This award is a remarkable honor that aims to improve human potential through lifelong learning and expansive work through the STEM workforce in Nebraska," she said in a statement.