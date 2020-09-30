103 Nebraska students make list of super-smart high schoolers

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has released its annual who’s-who of accomplished high school students, and 103 Nebraskans made the list.

The organization announced the names of nearly 16,000 National Merit semifinalists nationwide.

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The semifinalists have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than $30 million in scholarships to be offered next spring.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

The students entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of applicants. The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in the state.