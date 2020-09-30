 Skip to main content
103 Nebraska students make list of super-smart high schoolers
103 Nebraska students make list of super-smart high schoolers

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has released its annual who’s-who of accomplished high school students, and 103 Nebraskans made the list.

The organization announced the names of nearly 16,000 National Merit semifinalists nationwide.

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The semifinalists have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than $30 million in scholarships to be offered next spring.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

The students entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of applicants. The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in the state.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.

Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer.

BELLEVUE WEST

  • Berger, David J.

ELKHORN

  • O’Rourke, Torin M.
  • Pham, Kayli E.
  • Windrum, Hudson L.
  • Zimmerman, Zoe A.

ELKHORN SOUTH

  • Barger, Vincent C.
  • Larweh, Marvin L.
  • Lubberstedt, Elijah M.
  • Meisgeier, Luke H.
  • Morrow, Benjamin W.
  • Preble, Chad M.
  • Williams, Nolan

MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDICTINE

  • Collins, Matthew J.
  • Oberfoell, Mitchell

SANDY CREEK

  • Shackelford, Noah L.

GRAND ISLAND

  • Hanson, Raymond

GRETNA

  • Kinnan, Liliana J.
  • Oneal, Kolton R.

HARVARD SCHOOL

  • Nierman, Ashley R.

KEARNEY

  • Dahlke, Matthew D.

LINCOLN HOMESCHOOL

  • Marks, Dorothy E.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

  • Xing, Jonathan M.

LINCOLN EAST

  • Brunsman, Bree N.
  • Korlacki, Andrzej J.
  • Lee, Joshua
  • Ou, Kenneth

LINCOLN

  • Amen, Jack T.
  • Iskandarov, Jasur
  • Kohl, Gillian R.
  • Rebarber, Sonja I.
  • Schartz, Leah F.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

  • Anderson, Connor B.
  • Shaw, Brady J.
  • Snyder, Andrew J.

PIUS X

  • Villa, Kolbe A.

MALCOLM

  • Boesen, John M.

ST. PATRICK (North Platte)

  • Dekleva, Samuel

BROWNELL TALBOT SCHOOL

  • Pillai, Aditya S.
  • Srikumar, Trishna A.
  • Stein, Daniel N.

OMAHA BURKE

  • Hammans, Nicholas R.
  • Kirshenbaum, Laura T.
  • Trejo-Andalon, Natalia S.

OMAHA CENTRAL

  • Dillman, Carolyn G.
  • Easton, Edward J.
  • Engel, Emily R.
  • Festersen, Anna S.
  • Herszbaum-Harding, Mila

CREIGHTON PREP

  • Green, Killian
  • Lauritsen, Maximus
  • Lukaszewicz, Michael
  • Lyons, Benjamin
  • Mahoney, Colin
  • Mendlik, Dominic
  • Morris, Jackson
  • Prososki, Kevin
  • Rogers, Patrick

DUCHESNE ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART

  • Barnes, Jacqueline M.
  • Bodner, Bailey J.
  • Bowler, Tess A.
  • Coldiron, Hannah I.
  • Dervin, Sophia R.
  • Meduna, Madison M.
  • Surdell, Audrey E.

HOMESCHOOL (Omaha)

  • Holdcroft, John
  • Safranek, Clare E.

MARIAN

  • Kerr, Grace K.
  • Liske, Katie J.
  • Watson, Eva R.

MILLARD NORTH

  • Deeduvanu-Garimella, Chethana S.
  • Deshpande, Anusha M.
  • Devanaboyina, Murali
  • Henderson, Grace J.
  • Kling, Chase G.
  • Kolli, Sree L.
  • Pradeep, Shruti
  • Ulrich, Mary E.
  • Zhong, Joseph
  • Zhu, Kenny C.

MILLARD SOUTH

  • Fedde, Natalie O.
  • Hua, Jessica Q.

MILLARD WEST

  • Hinton, Drew
  • Kenny, Andrew L.

OMAHA NORTH HIGH MAGNET SCHOOL

  • Long, Jackson E.

V. J. AND ANGELA SKUTT CATHOLIC

  • Funke, Ethan J.
  • Liebentritt, Barret M.
  • Schmidt, Sydney E.
  • Weis, Zachary J.

WESTSIDE

  • Dodge, John
  • Jansen, Virginia
  • Li, Andrew
  • Morrissette, Edward A.
  • Parsonage, Augustus
  • Steele, Ava B.
  • Zweiback, Max M.

PAPILLION LA VISTA SOUTH

  • Divingnzzo, Ellenna M.
  • Muniz, Xander A.
  • Sunde, Gracie O.

PIERCE

  • Meier, Abigail M.

SCOTTSBLUFF

  • He, Sophia H.

SEWARD

  • Gokie, Elizabeth

TEKAMAH-HERMAN

  • Niewohner, Lucas G.

NEBRASKA EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN (Waco)

  • Endorf, Alexander G.

