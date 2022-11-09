$150 million Bennington school bond issue fails in Tuesday's election

2022 Election results for Omaha area races
Plans for a $150 million bond issue in Bennington Public Schools have come to an end after months of debate within the community.
The proposal failed to pass Tuesday night with more than 67% of voters — 4,106 — casting ballots against the bond issue, according to the latest election results. About 2,015 voted for it.
The bond issue would have included the construction of a second high school, more classrooms, security upgrades, a stadium, a track and other athletic facilities.
District officials have said the second high school is urgently needed to accommodate the district's growing population.
Over the next five years, Bennington’s high school enrollment is projected to grow to nearly 1,600 students, though the building was constructed for only 1,150.
Bennington's path to the bond election has been contentious due to debates over location, construction details and district finances.
District officials
approved a land purchase for the second high school in July and later rescinded its offer after parents expressed concerns over the location.
The land was near a Douglas County landfill that was closed in 1989. Many parents said they didn’t approve of the purchase despite an environmental study that deemed the land safe for the second high school.
Residents also have said the district isn't in a good position for a bond issue, arguing that Bennington's high tax levy and debt will put an even heavier burden on taxpayers.
The bond issue would have boosted the district’s tax levy by 10 cents per $100 of assessed value. That would cost an extra $300 a year for the owner of a home assessed at $300,000.
"The purpose of opposing this bond isn’t to inhibit growth. We know we need to build more schools eventually," said Bennington parent Erin Kloke in an email. "But we want to slow down the chaos and vote in three new board members who can do a thorough review of the needs versus wants, accurately assess the economic environment, implement cost effective solutions and create a new and fiscally responsible bond."
The latest election results show that Mark Byars, the only incumbent who was running Tuesday night, was not re-elected. He is currently the board president and has been on the board since 2015.
The three challengers who were elected are Steve Shannon, Kristi Ryan and Jeremy Dick. Both Shannon and Dick have publicly expressed they were against the bond.
"It's a good feeling to know that the system still works. The voters researched both sides and let their voices be heard last night," said Jennifer Sedlacek, a former Bennington district parent. "It is a great day for Bennington to have a new school board who should take this to heart and makes some critical changes."
In a statement sent out Wednesday, the school district said it will be moving forward by creating a plan to manage enrollment and class size as much as possible.
"Bennington Public Schools appreciates residents for getting out and voting on the bond issue," the statement said. "The district is working on developing a plan on how we can continue to engage community members on the future of the district."
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters take photos as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Annie Woodruff Jameson of Omaha drops off ballots on Election Day at a drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters cheer as Tony Vargas walks onstage to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
