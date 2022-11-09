$150 million Bennington school bond issue fails in Tuesday's election

Plans for a $150 million bond issue in Bennington Public Schools have come to an end after months of debate within the community.

The proposal failed to pass Tuesday night with more than 67% of voters — 4,106 — casting ballots against the bond issue, according to the latest election results. About 2,015 voted for it.

The bond issue would have included the construction of a second high school, more classrooms, security upgrades, a stadium, a track and other athletic facilities.

Bennington's path to the bond election has been contentious due to debates over location, construction details and district finances.

District officials approved a land purchase for the second high school in July and later rescinded its offer after parents expressed concerns over the location.

The land was near a Douglas County landfill that was closed in 1989. Many parents said they didn’t approve of the purchase despite an environmental study that deemed the land safe for the second high school.

Residents also have said the district isn't in a good position for a bond issue, arguing that Bennington's high tax levy and debt will put an even heavier burden on taxpayers.