$16.8 million DC West school bond passes with 68% approval

Voters in Douglas County West Community Schools passed a $16.8 million school-bond measure by a wide margin Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals released Wednesday.

The measure passed 1,332 votes to 626 votes, which is 68% in favor.

That's solid support in a district that saw voters reject two bond issues in 2014 and 2015, but this bond issue called for no increase in the overall district property tax levy.

Superintendent Melissa Poloncic said Wednesday the projects paid for with the bond issue are needed "for the immediate future" to address existing needs.

The projects include 38,000 square feet of new construction: a middle school addition, an auditorium with fine arts classrooms, and restrooms and concessions for the softball complex. The bonds will also pay for 34,000 square feet of renovation: classrooms, a weight room, locker rooms, a wrestling/cardio space and multipurpose space.

"We feel good that we'll be able to provide that to the community and have great places for our kids to go to school," Poloncic said.