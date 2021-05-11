$16.8 million school bond issue winning by wide margin in Douglas County West

The $16.8 million school bond issue in the Douglas County West Community Schools appeared to pass handily Tuesday.

More than 67% of the votes cast were in support of the measure. The district held a mail-in election.

The measure would build and renovate middle and high school space and add a 500-seat auditorium.

Superintendent Melissa Poloncic said Tuesday she would wait until the remaining votes are tallied before commenting.

The results released at 5 p.m. reflect by-mail ballots returned through Monday. The ballots returned on Election Day will be checked in, opened, and counted on Wednesday, according to the Douglas County Election Commission. It would be unusual for those ballots to change the outcome.

District officials argued the bond issue is needed because growing elementary enrollment would eventually impact the middle school and high school.

Enrollment growth has been steady at about 3% a year, officials said.

As for the tax impact, Poloncic described the proposal as “levy-neutral.”

Voters were asked to authorize moving 7 cents of levy from the building and general funds to the bond fund.