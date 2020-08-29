174 Nebraska school districts vulnerable to COVID-19 lawsuits

The global company, however, added an exclusion for “communicable disease” to the policy renewal effective Sept. 1.

Megan Boldt, ALICAP’s executive director, said that leaves no question that as of that date districts would have to cover such claims out of pocket.

“Essentially there has never been any coverage under general liability for things that were not a physical injury,” Boldt said. “Our carriers are adding a written coverage exclusion for COVID-19 to clarify that it is absolutely not covered.”

Insurance pools across the country are facing similar exclusions, she said.

Doug Lewis, president of the ALICAP board and assistant superintendent for business services in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said the specific exclusion is “more a clarification” than a change.

But he said it could influence district leaders as they weigh the risks of keeping schools open during the pandemic.

“That’s certainly going to be something that districts will consider,” he said.

ALICAP officials are hoping that Congress might intervene with a legal change to raise the standard of proof for COVID-19 claims to gross negligence for the duration of the pandemic.