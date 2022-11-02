2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year receives national education award

An Omaha Public Schools teacher who was recently recognized as the top Nebraska educator this year has received a national award for his skills in the classroom.

The NEA Foundation, a national philanthropic organization, announced on Wednesday that Alice Buffett Middle School teacher Lee Perez was one of five recipients of the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence.

Perez, an English as a second language (ESL) teacher, was named the 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year last fall.

As a 2023 Horace Mann honoree, he will be featured in a mini-documentary and receive $10,000.

The award has been given out annually for the past 20 years to educators who have exceptional skill in the classroom, pay attention to equity and diversity, engage families and more, according to the NEA Foundation. Each year, one of the five honorees is chosen as the NEA Foundation Member Benefits awardee.

"It has been an honor to teach English language learners in my classroom from all over the world,” Perez said. “To help educate them to be the future democratic builders of this nation has been my privilege. Learning about different languages, cultures, values and traditions from my students has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

The other four recipients of the Horace Mann award are educators from South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Kansas and New Jersey.

“These talented educators have connected powerfully with students, supporting them in the moment and empowering them for the future,” said Sara Sneed, NEA Foundation CEO, in a press release. “Their educational expertise, commitment to serving students’ diverse needs, and ability to uplift their colleagues are fundamental to creating robust and inclusive learning environments for all."