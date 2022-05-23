22 Nebraska grads earn perfect ACT scores despite COVID disruptions

The Millard North High School classmates were playing pingpong the day the ACT scores came out.

When Benjamin Lynch checked for his, it was perfect.

"I saw I had a 36, and I ran upstairs to tell my parents," Lynch said. "It was really exciting. I was really happy."

Lynch and his pingpong buddies, Richard Xu and Jalan Zhu, are among 22 Nebraska high school graduates in the Class of 2022 honored Monday for earning a perfect score on the ACT exam.

Attaining a perfect score is a remarkable achievement in normal years but even more so during a pandemic, officials said during a recognition event at the State Capitol.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt praised the graduates, their parents and teachers for the rare feat.

Ricketts noted their dedication and discipline, as well as the role of parents.

"Just think about this, 60 years from now, you're gonna be able to talk to your grandkids and go, 'Well, back in my day, we had a pandemic. You think it's hard now? You should try to go to school back then,'" Ricketts said. "It's going to make some great stories."

The students in this year's class were sophomores when the pandemic hit in 2020, triggering the closure of school buildings.​

Zhu plans to attend the University of Southern California and study engineering.

"Especially that first semester that we shut down, it was very difficult to find motivation," he said. "I feel like I didn't learn much during that period."

The following school year, he chose in-person learning over remote, and he got the perfect score that September — catching a mild case of COVID-19 the following month.

Although COVID didn't have a major impact on his studies, "it was kind of a rough transition for a while, not knowing if we're going to be in school or how classes would function."

Lynch and Xu plan to room together at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Xu plans to study economics and Lynch astrophysics.

Xu said he spent the entire 2020-21 school year in remote learning and got the perfect score in March that year.

Remote learning can be difficult socially, with lots of free time and the temptation to skip classes, he said.

It's easy to "let yourself go," he said, but he had enough self-discipline to figure out a schedule and strategies for getting his work done on time and studying for tests.

"I don't necessarily say that I was super-disciplined throughout the pandemic, but I made it work," he said.

Lynch chose in-person learning junior year.

"For me, the in-person learning really helped," he said. "I don't think I would have done nearly as well online. I would have had a hard time just paying attention to the online classes."

Creighton Prep graduate Tyler Reidy plans to attend Notre Dame University. He will study business analytics and minor in sport, media and culture.

Repeated changes to the school teaching model during his junior year at Prep — back and forth from hybrid to remote to in person — made it hard to get into a routine, he said.

"I kind of got lazy at times, I developed a lot of inconsistency in my study habits. And it was pretty difficult transitioning back to completely in person at that point, because you have to have a routine. You've got to get out of bed, you have to feel good, you've got to get to school and go through that grind every day."

Fortunately, he said, his school returned to in-person learning a few months before he took the ACT.

The ACT is one of the nation's leading college entrance exams, assessing the student's knowledge of English, math, reading and science.

​Nationally, only about 3 out of 1,000 kids in the 2021 graduating class, who took the test, got a perfect composite score of 36.

The national average composite score for 2021 was 19.2.

Results of the nation's 2022 class have not been released yet.

The Nebraska Class of 2021 had 31 perfect scores.

Blomstedt said he was proud of the students, and he made a pitch that they consider a teaching career in Nebraska.

"I've heard a lot about teacher shortages," he said. "I don't know if you've heard. So there's a lot of opportunities for students right here in Nebraska to really commit and be a part of the future, ultimately, for the state."

He thanked teachers for "the dedication that we've seen across the state in these times and in all times."

Ricketts thanked parents as the "first and most important teachers in your children's lives."

"Most of the great achievements we have are not just because of us," he said. "We had help to get there along the way."

​The following Nebraska grads achieved perfect scores:

Seth Pennell, Bellevue East High School.

Allie Dingfield, Blair High School.

Jonathon Cenovic, Brownell-Talbot School.

Daniel Meyer and Tyler Reidy, Creighton Preparatory School.

Jake Rance, Elkhorn North High School.

Elise Madden, Josephine Rutar and Linda Xu, Elkhorn South High School.

Lilian Miller, Grand Island Senior High School.

Aaron Sturtevant, Holdrege High School.

Isabella Cao and Hung Vu, Kearney High School.

Abigail Wessling, Mercy High School.

Benjamin Lynch, Richard Xu and Jalan Zhu, Millard North High School.

Jenny Dong, Millard West High School.

Michael Mullin, Mount Michael Benedictine High School.

Anne Rogers, Omaha North High School.

Cade Horn, Scottsbluff Senior High School.

Alivia Pavel, York High School.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.