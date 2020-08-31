3 OPS board members seek special meeting on district's 'next steps'

“Families are desperate to understand what OPS has planned for next steps,” she said. “We should not keep them in the dark. Instead, we should be honest and open in communication.”

Snipe said the meeting would be a good opportunity for everyone to get questions answered. She said she hopes that the meeting would provide some clarity.

Snipe said that the district has done a good job of communicating with families but that sometimes there are gaps, and a meeting would allow the board to step in and help. She said there have been questions from members of the community as to why OPS is not reopening schools like neighboring districts.

Perlman said he is most interested in hearing from his fellow board members that they will let Superintendent Cheryl Logan do her job. He said protocols, policies and the chain of command are created for uncertain times.

“The board cannot interfere with the decision on when and how to go back to in-person learning,” Perlman said. “That decision, by policy, rests with one person: Dr. Logan.”

He said the board cannot let politics interfere with Logan’s ability to make decisions for OPS.