3 OPS board members seek special meeting on district's 'next steps'

Three members of the Omaha Public Schools board have asked for a special meeting this week to get answers about remote learning and a potential return to in-person learning.
Board members Lou Ann Goding, Kimara Snipe and Ben Perlman are requesting a special board workshop on Thursday. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is on Sept. 10.
During the special meeting, the three board members want information on topics including special education, remote learning, how information will be communicated to families, sports and activities, staffing levels, and programmatic offerings.
More specifically, the board members are asking for information on things like the metrics that will determine when students will return to school, staffing levels at schools and whether the district is prepared to bus students to school if there’s a shift from remote learning.
Board President Marque Snow did not return messages left for him Monday asking if a meeting had been scheduled.
OPS spokesman Jeremy Maskel said he did not have anything to share about a potential meeting.
In explaining her reasoning for calling for a special meeting, Goding said board members have received numerous emails and phone calls from parents.
She said transparency and collaboration with parents and staff is important to her and should be important to everyone elected to the board.
“Families are desperate to understand what OPS has planned for next steps,” she said. “We should not keep them in the dark. Instead, we should be honest and open in communication.”
Snipe said the meeting would be a good opportunity for everyone to get questions answered. She said she hopes that the meeting would provide some clarity.
Snipe said that the district has done a good job of communicating with families but that sometimes there are gaps, and a meeting would allow the board to step in and help. She said there have been questions from members of the community as to why OPS is not reopening schools like neighboring districts.
Perlman said he is most interested in hearing from his fellow board members that they will let Superintendent Cheryl Logan do her job. He said protocols, policies and the chain of command are created for uncertain times.
“The board cannot interfere with the decision on when and how to go back to in-person learning,” Perlman said. “That decision, by policy, rests with one person: Dr. Logan.”
He said the board cannot let politics interfere with Logan’s ability to make decisions for OPS.
“The board should not micromanage or get into the weeds of administering the district,” he said. “It’s not our role.”
OPS was the only school district in the Omaha area to start the school year with all students learning remotely. Other school districts offered remote learning options, but students were allowed to return to classrooms with additional health and safety restrictions in place.
Citing health and safety concerns, Logan announced the switch to remote learning on Aug. 7, four days before the scheduled start of the school year.
Her decision came after several members of the school board expressed concerns about returning to in-person instruction at a meeting on Aug. 4.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Football season returns
Football season returns
Volunteer
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!