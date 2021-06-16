31 Nebraska high schoolers honored by Ricketts for perfect ACT scores

Ricketts acknowledged that college and first jobs might take the students out of the state but he asked them to consider returning to put down roots later in life.

"We want you here in Nebraska," Ricketts said. "We want you to come back."

Kirshenbaum, a graduate of Burke High School, will be staying in the state and attending UNL for biochemistry.

She said a scholarship from the school will help her keep college costs down. She said the university also has a relationship with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and she likes that connection.

And by going to UNL, Kirshenbaum will keep a family tradition alive. Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather all attended the university.

On how she achieved that top score, Kirshenbaum said she got some great advice from her teachers at Burke High School about taking the test early.

She got a 35 the first time she took it in her high school career and was aiming for the top score. She used practice tests offered on the ACT website and reviewed old notebooks from her classes.

She received the 36 the summer before her junior year.