 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
430 doses for OPS this week as vaccines start flowing for Douglas County educators
0 comments
alert top story

430 doses for OPS this week as vaccines start flowing for Douglas County educators

{{featured_button_text}}

As promised, vaccines started to roll out this week to educators in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Health Department began allocating a portion of its vaccine supply to public and nonpublic educators.

Omaha Public Schools was allocated 430 doses this week, a district spokeswoman said Thursday.​ The district, Nebraska's largest, has nearly 7,000 full-time staff, about two-thirds of which are teachers, principals, supervisors and classroom support staff.

In all, about a thousand Douglas County educators from various districts and nonpublic schools will get a dose this week.

The educator doses will come from the 10% that health departments are authorized to put toward vaccinating essential worker groups as laid out in the state’s priority system.

Although educators had been prioritized as essential workers for early vaccination, ahead of them on the state's priority list were first responders, utility workers and staff of homeless shelters and corrections facilities.

The state's primary focus continues to be on Nebraskans age 65 and older.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the department's health director Adi Pour said that teachers would begin getting doses this week.

Allotments for educators are based on the enrollment of a school or district, officials say.

The oldest educators who have "direct, sustained contact" with students will be first to get the shots. Educators doesn't just mean teachers but could include any school employees who have sustained contact with students, for example a cafeteria worker.

After employees with direct contact are vaccinated, those without such contact, such as central office workers or night janitors, will be vaccinated, oldest to youngest.

Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of Archdiocese of Omaha schools, said 117 doses were allotted for Archdiocesan schools.

Millard Public Schools expects about 200 doses; Elkhorn Public Schools, 98; Westside Community Schools, 56; Bennington Public Schools, 33; and Ralston Public Schools, 30, according to spokespersons for those districts.

Nebraskans lost to COVID-19

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert