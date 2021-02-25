430 doses for OPS this week as vaccines start flowing for Douglas County educators

As promised, vaccines started to roll out this week to educators in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Health Department began allocating a portion of its vaccine supply to public and nonpublic educators.

Omaha Public Schools was allocated 430 doses this week, a district spokeswoman said Thursday.​ The district, Nebraska's largest, has nearly 7,000 full-time staff, about two-thirds of which are teachers, principals, supervisors and classroom support staff.

In all, about a thousand Douglas County educators from various districts and nonpublic schools will get a dose this week.

The educator doses will come from the 10% that health departments are authorized to put toward vaccinating essential worker groups as laid out in the state’s priority system.

Although educators had been prioritized as essential workers for early vaccination, ahead of them on the state's priority list were first responders, utility workers and staff of homeless shelters and corrections facilities.