47 Nebraska school boards object to sex ed topics in proposed health standards

"Parents and guardians are the primary educators of their own children, especially in matters of faith and morals, including sex education," it said. "The school district is to support and assist the education of children, not to replace the parents and guardians."

​The school board members in Bertrand Community School, in south-central Nebraska, wrote that much of the language is "vague and subjective" and that "some educators might be opposed to teaching these standards."

Teaching the standards could put educators at risk of being in disagreement with parents, they wrote.

"Educators could be driven from the education profession," they wrote. "With the shortage of teachers, these standards will only make it more difficult for school districts to hire teachers in the future."

They said that schools are struggling to recover from the pandemic and that the state should be focusing on "more pertinent" priorities.

On behalf of the Chase County school board, Superintendent Adam Lambert wrote that the material in the standards is "ideological."

The district is in southwest Nebraska.