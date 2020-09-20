6 tips to getting the most from a college visit

Meet with various offices and departments

To set up your visit, contact the admissions office at the college to schedule a date and time for your visit. Let them know of your intended major so they can ensure that you speak to representatives from that academic department. This will be a great opportunity to ask major-specific questions. Depending on your concerns, ask to speak to representatives from financial aid, housing and career services. The admissions office will do what they can to tailor your visit experience to your needs. Don’t hesitate to let them know what you’re wanting from your experience.

Don't be bashful

When on your tour, or when meeting with representatives, don’t hold back. Ask the questions that are on your mind. It sounds obvious, but now is not the time to be bashful.

Check out the campus union

Once the official tour is over, consider stopping by the campus union, library or other community gathering areas, to get a feel for what that college is truly like. What is the social climate at that school? What kinds of study spaces are there for students? Food options?

Get to know the town outside of campus

Explore the greater community outside of campus. See what the major shopping areas and restaurants are like. Local coffee shops, fast-food spots, cultural centers. Make sure the community also appeals to you.