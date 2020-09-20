 Skip to main content
6 tips to getting the most from a college visit
6 tips to getting the most from a college visit

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dominic Paquet leads a campus tour for Mike Thompson and his son, Miguel, a senior at Omaha Skutt. UNL restarted in-person tours in August after transitioning to virtual tours in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A campus visit is an important way to get a true feel for a school. Don’t skip this step in your college selection process. High school juniors, I’m especially talking to you! Here are a few nuggets of wisdom to help you prepare.

Create a list of colleges to visit

It’s a good idea to identify two or three colleges you might like to attend. Then, go visit them. College visits are immensely helpful as you make your final decision. Start your visits during sophomore or junior year of high school. Note the differences at a public university, a private university, a community college or a trade-specific school. The goal is to compare the colleges, to learn which one will be the best fit for you, before you commit to a specific school.

Prepare questions and expectations

Think about what you want to learn from your visit. Put some thought into this. What things truly interest you? What do you genuinely want to know about the college? Some important questions may include:

• Do they offer the program of study that truly interests you?

• What resources are there to help you network and seek employment after graduation?

• What are the residence halls like?

• What clubs/organizations are offered?

Meet with various offices and departments

To set up your visit, contact the admissions office at the college to schedule a date and time for your visit. Let them know of your intended major so they can ensure that you speak to representatives from that academic department. This will be a great opportunity to ask major-specific questions. Depending on your concerns, ask to speak to representatives from financial aid, housing and career services. The admissions office will do what they can to tailor your visit experience to your needs. Don’t hesitate to let them know what you’re wanting from your experience.

Don't be bashful 

When on your tour, or when meeting with representatives, don’t hold back. Ask the questions that are on your mind. It sounds obvious, but now is not the time to be bashful.

Check out the campus union

Once the official tour is over, consider stopping by the campus union, library or other community gathering areas, to get a feel for what that college is truly like. What is the social climate at that school? What kinds of study spaces are there for students? Food options?

Get to know the town outside of campus

Explore the greater community outside of campus. See what the major shopping areas and restaurants are like. Local coffee shops, fast-food spots, cultural centers. Make sure the community also appeals to you.

Questions to ask

Want to find the right fit for college? Visit the colleges that interest you, and ask lots of questions while you’re there.

Ask the admissions representative:

1. What are admission requirements and deadlines?

2. What is the cost of tuition, fees, room & board, and books?

3. What are housing options? Will I be required to live on campus? Is there a wait list? Are meal plans required?

4. What is the average class size? Are classes taught by professors or graduate assistants?

5. I don’t know what I plan to study yet; how easy is it to change majors?

6. What are “general education” requirements?

7. How easy is it to transfer credits from a community college?

8. Is there an honors program and how do you qualify?

9. Is there a campus career center? Are internships available? Job placement services?

10. Are there study-abroad opportunities?

11. What percentage of students return after their freshman year?

12. What percentage of students graduate and what is the average length of study?

13. How diverse is the student population?

14. What percentage of students are commuters?

15. What is the student vs. faculty ratio?

16. What kind of tutoring/support systems does the college have?

Note: If you have a disability, ask to meet with the school’s disability services coordinator.

Questions about student safety:

1. Is there an on-campus health clinic? (Tip: Ask your insurance provider if the campus clinic is “in-network.”)

2. Where do you refer students who have a serious medical issue?

3. How safe is the campus, and what security systems are in place? Ask your student tour guide or a current student:

Student life:

1. Why did you select this school?

2. Are the professors accessible?

3. How easy or hard was it to get the classes you wanted?

4. How many hours a day or week do you study?

5. What kind of tutoring/support systems does the college have?

Ask the financial aid counselor:

1. What applications are required for scholarships and financial aid, and what are the deadlines?

2. Are academic and departmental scholarships available?

3. Will scholarships from other donors affect the amount of aid I receive from the college?

4. What types of payment plans does the college offer?

5. Can I get a refund if I have to drop a class or drop out suddenly?

Campus life:

1. What is the Greek system like?

2. Where have you lived on campus?

3. Can freshmen have cars on campus? What is the fee for parking on campus?

4. How easy is it to get around on campus? Can I walk anywhere I want to go? Is there a free campus shuttle?

5. What do students do on weekends? What did you do last weekend?

6. What are the big campus traditions? Do a lot of students go to athletic events?

7. What kinds of activities, intramural sports or clubs are popular on campus?

8. Is there a campus recreation center for students?

9. How is the food in the dining halls? What are the hours?

Life off campus:

1. How easy is it to get to places if you don’t have a car? Are bikes a good option?

2. Is there a grocery store nearby?

Ask yourself after your campus visit:

1. Was the campus a good size for me?

2. How were the residence halls? Too loud or too quiet? How large were the rooms? Was I comfortable with the level of security?

3. Is there enough to do on and off campus?

Additional questions for a visit to a community college:

1. Will I be required to take placement exams? If so, what are they?

2. What is the two-year graduation rate?

3. Tell me about your academic transfer program.

4. Do you have student housing? Is there a wait list?

