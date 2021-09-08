9/11 at school: Central history teacher recalls watching tragedy unfold with his students

Claire MacGeorge was a senior at Burke High in the fall of 2001. She said the mood there was also somber, as people realized the seriousness of what was happening. That afternoon, she said, everyone was glued to the TVs.

"Particularly as we got further into the day, it became clear that nobody was going to be able to concentrate on anything else," she said.

Wilson said one of the things he marvels at when looking back at that day is how differently news travels today. No one was getting news alerts on their cellphones in 2001. People had to rely on landline calls and small TV screens for updates.

Like many people, Wilson said he will never forget the events of that day, and students have reached out to him on the fifth, 10th and 15th anniversaries of 9/11. He expects to hear from a handful of students this year, too.

“What a searing memory, experiencing that in this classroom with all my students,” he said.

Wilson sees 9/11 as a generational moment similar to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 during his parents’ generation and the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 during his grandparents' generation.