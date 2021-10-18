9-year-old Omaha boy creates financial literacy app

He’s an up-and-coming coder. He just released his own app. And he’s only 9 years old.

Atharv Manayamkath, a fourth grader at Loveland Elementary School in the Westside school district, has spent the past year and a half learning how to code and creating a financial education app called FinWIZZ.

Atharv’s father, Sandeep Anand, said he saw his son getting really into video games at the beginning of the pandemic and wanted to find something more interactive and engaging for him to work on. So he enrolled him in coding classes through the BYJU Future School's online program.

“It enhances logical thinking, that's what I found interesting," he said. "And more than coding, they learn technology and the application of technologies and logical thinking and creativity.”

Atharv said he has enjoyed learning how to code.

“What I like about coding is that you can use your creativity,” he said. “And sometimes you can create apps to help people, also.”

Atharv's FInWIZZ app, which is available on the Google Play Store, is designed to teach young people about finance and addresses budgeting, saving, spending, debt and investing. Atharv said he also included quizzes and games to make it fun.