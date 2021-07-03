$93.8M bond issue aims to upgrade aging Ralston schools, add baseball, softball fields

The plan calls for constructing a new Mockingbird Elementary beside the old one. Once Mockingbird students occupy their new building, the old building would be used temporarily by children from Meadows, Blumfield and Wildewood elementary schools while their schools underwent renovation of classrooms originally built with open-classroom designs.

Those renovations would likely be staggered over several years. Afterwards, the old Mockingbird would be demolished.

Officials want to install surveillance technology in schools to keep watch on the properties and protect against vandals, Buckingham said.

Ralston Middle School and all the elementaries would get vestibule-style secure entrances.

Blumfield Elementary, built in 1971, looks well-kept from the outside.

"Once you get inside, though, you can see that we've got things that very much need to be updated," he said.

Blumfeld's renovation would move the office closer to the front doors, and require entry through a vestibule, a common security feature in modern schools.