$93.8M bond issue aims to upgrade aging Ralston schools, add baseball, softball fields

Schools in one of metro Omaha's smallest districts would undergo major construction and renovation if voters approve a proposed $93.8 million bond issue.
Under the plan dubbed "Future Ready Ralston," one elementary school would be demolished and rebuilt, others would be upgraded to modern security systems and floor plans, and the high school would get new competition baseball and softball fields.
The last time Ralston Public Schools officials put a bond issue in front of voters was in 2001. At that time, voters approved a $26.5 million bond issue to renovate Ralston High School.
Superintendent Mark Adler said the goal of the new plan is to create modern learning environments, utilize space better, improve air quality and give students facilities comparable to those in other metro districts.
"We just want that for our kids and our teachers," Adler said.
The district's enrollment is about 3,350 including pre-kindergarten.
District officials are holding a series of informational sessions this month to present the plan to the public. If approved by voters, the bond issue would add 10 cents to the property tax levy — $200 to the annual tax bill on a $200,000 house.
After taking feedback, the school board members will decide how to proceed, possibly voting on a bond resolution Aug. 9.
The mail-in election would likely be Oct. 12.
District officials say every school will receive some improvements. The two most expensive pieces of the plan involve Mockingbird Elementary School, $21.7 million, and Ralston High School, $33.7 million.
When Mockingbird was built in 1964, it met the needs of the community, said Jason Buckingham, Ralston's assistant superintendent for business.
But, he said, a narrow front sidewalk puts children too close to the drop-off zone, and visitors must climb a long flight of crumbling steps to reach the front door, with wheelchair access placed on the side of the building.
Once inside, there's no common gathering or staging area.
The school still has single-pane windows. Hard plaster ceilings make it tough to run wires for communication and projection equipment, Buckingham said. Some classrooms still have the old pushbutton intercoms.
The heat pumps are beyond their expected 20-year life, and not as efficient as modern ones, he said.
The central outdoor courtyard is weedy and unused with splintering benches. Exterior brick walls along the courtyard are showing signs of age. They are tilting inward toward classrooms in places, creating cracks and raising concerns about the stability of the footings, Buckingham said.
The plan calls for constructing a new Mockingbird Elementary beside the old one. Once Mockingbird students occupy their new building, the old building would be used temporarily by children from Meadows, Blumfield and Wildewood elementary schools while their schools underwent renovation of classrooms originally built with open-classroom designs.
Those renovations would likely be staggered over several years. Afterwards, the old Mockingbird would be demolished.
Officials want to install surveillance technology in schools to keep watch on the properties and protect against vandals, Buckingham said.
Ralston Middle School and all the elementaries would get vestibule-style secure entrances.
Blumfield Elementary, built in 1971, looks well-kept from the outside.
"Once you get inside, though, you can see that we've got things that very much need to be updated," he said.
Blumfeld's renovation would move the office closer to the front doors, and require entry through a vestibule, a common security feature in modern schools.
The school still has the open floor plan that was popular in the 1970s but has fallen out of favor, in large part because of there are no walls or locking doors to stop an intruder. Other metro districts have similarly closed their open classrooms.
The building contains architectural oddities such as raised platforms protruding from the floor meant to serve as reading spaces.
At the high school, exterior improvements would include replacing the football grandstands and press box, adding the competition baseball and softball fields, and replacing sidewalks and parking lots throughout the campus. Interior improvements would include career-education renovations, mechanical, air and electrical upgrades, and the addition of a health clinic and gym.
District officials said they've been able to reduce the district's levy over the past 10 years, and they'll finish paying off the previous bond issue in 2024.
Adler, who plans to retire in two years, said it's the right time to put the districtwide upgrades before voters.
"I wouldn't feel super great if I said to whoever comes after me, 'Oh, by the way, you've got eight outdated buildings, good luck with that.'"
