A 500-pound bull statue now stands guard outside Omaha South High School

The bull has a raised hoof and tail. Lajba said he wanted the bull he created for the school to be energetic, ambitious and not sure where life is going to take him — all the things that probably go through the minds of each student at the school.

The sculptor said he wants freshmen walking past it on their first day of school to know they have a friend in the bull.

And when students' time at South ends, several people said they hope the bull will be a place for students to take senior or graduation photos.

Lajba's other sculptures are all around Omaha, and many are already popular places to take photos like The Road to Omaha statue which sits at the northwest corner of TD Ameritrade Park.

The bull is Lajba's first piece at a high school.

The bull is not only a celebration of the high school but of South Omaha itself and the people who live there and grew up there, Safely said.

“It’s just that pride of being from that part of town," she said. "You can move out of it, but you can't lose it.”

