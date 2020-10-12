A chilling prospect for some metro K-12 students: Are snow days melting away?

Millard North freshman Josslyn Morgan tried to find a positive side to losing snow days. Snow days are fun, she said, but students still get winter break.

“I really like snow days, because it was a day off from school, but we also get four more days of summer, so there’s that,” Morgan said. “But I think I’d rather have them spread out than all at one time because in summer I get bored.”

Another student, Elyse Gadbois, said losing snow days “sucks.”

But she said she’ll handle the assignments.

“As long as it’s not going to take me all day, I don’t really care.”

Classmate Sean Foley said students should have traditional snow days, which he usually spends hanging out with friends.

“I don’t think they should give us work when all the generations before us never had work, because it’s kind of unfair,” he said.

One question that’s still up in the air for districts is whether the remote learning that takes place during a snow day would count as instructional hours.

The Lincoln Public Schools are waiting for guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education while exploring their options, spokeswoman Mindy Burbach said.