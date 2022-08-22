A group of voters asks Bennington school board to delay approval of $150 million bond issue

The timing isn't right for a group of voters as the Bennington school board is considering a potential bond issue coming this fall.

During a Monday meeting, community members asked the board if the district can delay its approval of a nearly $150 million bond issue, which would be on the November election ballot.

The feedback came after the board presented the district's bond proposal, which would mostly focus on the construction of a second high school.

Superintendent Terry Haack said the district needs to approve the language of the bond issue and submit it to the election commissioner's office by Sept. 1 in order for it to be included in the November election.

But many community members said the process of deciding what to build is moving too fast — they asked board members to instead delay the decision and hold a special election in the future.

"I don’t have a problem with a $150 million bond issue," said Tim Sass, a Bennington community member. "I understand we have an election and it costs money to do an election on your own, but I don't think three months or six months would hurt."

Bennington officials have been discussing a second high school since 2020, Haack said. Over the next five years, Bennington's current high school enrollment is projected to grow to nearly 1,600 students, though the building was constructed for only 1,150.

The proposed second high school would be constructed in phases. It would include two academic wings with a capacity for 1,000 students.

The building would also have a noncompetition stadium with a practice track and softball and baseball fields.

The total cost would increase the tax levy by 10 cents. Voters would pay an extra $25 per month if they had a $300,000 home.

The district surveyed voters in July to gather feedback on what they would like to see on the bond issue.

At the board's Aug. 8 meeting, Dee Hoge, assistant superintendent, said the survey was distributed through text or a phone call to 465 voters. Hoge said the consulting company randomly selected a group of people to survey out of Bennington's 10,890 registered voters.

"(We have) 95% confidence that this is a representative group of our voter population," Hoge said at the meeting.

Voters were asked for their opinions on a series of projects that could be included in the bond issue. About 68% supported a second high school.

Haack said after sifting through public feedback, the district stripped the bond issue of several projects to reduce cost, including the addition of 500 classroom seats at the second high school, a young adult program, a sixth elementary school and land acquisition for future schools, among others.

One voter said at Monday's meeting that she thinks during community forums, the public was so focused on the board's choice of property for the second high school that people didn't pay as much attention to what should be included.

The district rescinded its planned purchase of a property in August after receiving negative feedback about its location near a former landfill.

Haack said he didn't know yet what a special election would cost the district. The board still has a special meeting planned on Aug. 29 to consider the approval of the final bond issue that will be on the ballot this fall.