A plea to fellow UNL students: Wear masks and don't go to big parties

A normal semester is out of question. It won’t happen. We know that.
I’m entering my final semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and I’m certain the day will come when university officials will have to move classes fully online and ask students to leave campus.
This is inevitable because many of my peers apparently don’t care.
If you’ve been paying attention at all, you know that this semester at UNL, and almost every university around the country, won’t be the same. All I’m hoping for is a few in-person classes to round out my time as an undergraduate, so I can see and learn with people I care about.
I’ll admit, I was a part of the problem and haven’t always made the smartest choices regarding the pandemic. Early in the summer, I spent a night on O Street in Lincoln — where most of the popular college-aged bars are located — celebrating a close friend’s 21st birthday. At that point, the extrovert in me missed people. The number of new cases in Lincoln was decreasing, and I was confident that I could safely enjoy a night with my friends.
But it’s that thought process that has only worsened the pandemic.
As far as I know, I didn’t come into contact with someone with COVID-19 that night, nor did I notice any symptoms, but that’s not the point.
My generation — as do many generations when they are young — believes that it is invincible. Instead of heeding advice from public health experts, we selfishly live our own lives, doing our best to ignore the reality that the pandemic has killed hundreds of Nebraskans and could kill many more. We continue to spread the virus, further damaging the economy and so many people’s lives.
To my peers: When will you learn? When will you learn that your actions have consequences?
“The behavior of some of these young people continues to be a part of the problem,” said Pat Lopez, the interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, in late July.
She’s talking about us, college students.
As of Friday, almost 50% of total cases in Lancaster County were people 20 to 39 years old, according to data from the Health Department.
But in the last few weeks, the Health Department has seen a decrease in the percentage of new cases in that age group, from a high of 57% in early July to about 45% over the past two weeks, said David Humm, the Health Department’s public health education manager. In addition, since the mask mandate took effect July 20, cases are starting to drop again.
The summertime spike came at a time when most college-aged people are not in Lincoln. During the next week, many students will be moving back to town. Many of my peers have been cooped up in some capacity since mid-March, and I can only imagine that students will flock to house parties in the North Bottoms, a neighborhood known for its college parties.
Will the numbers get worse when all these students come back? Will students take the virus back to their hometowns or spread it to at-risk populations? Will businesses be forced to shut down again?
It’s disheartening to say, but I think that’s a very real possibility.
“Foolish choices will only set us all back and allow the pandemic and its devastating impacts to last even longer,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
Since my friend’s birthday, I’ve tried to be wiser with my actions, limiting my social circles and avoiding large gatherings — as we all should during the pandemic. Even though I made changes, I’m currently awaiting test results because another friend of mine has developed symptoms.
That just shows how easy it is to get this virus and how careful we need to be, especially if we want something approaching a normal semester and a normal life. I still don’t know if that’s possible because I see way too many concerning choices made by my peers.
Maybe my peers continue to forgo the recommendations of public health experts because they’re worried about losing their youth. Maybe they don’t read. Maybe they just don’t care.
I’m running out of things to say to some of my peers because science, data and recommendations from trusted leaders aren’t working.
“I wear a NEBRASKA mask because as a life scientist, science tells me that it is a common sense way to minimize transmission of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 — it is simple, smart, and the very least I can do for all of us,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a tweet Thursday.
So, in addition, to what Green said, I’ll ask you this: Do you want another semester, possibly a year, of virtual college?
I sure as hell don’t. UNL students, put on your mask when you’re out and about and don’t crowd in basements for a house party. I strongly believe that you will survive a semester without drinking in the North Bottoms.
It’s on you, college students. It’s on me. If we want an eventual return to normalcy, I urge you to be smart, think of the big picture and do the right thing.
