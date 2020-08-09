A plea to fellow UNL students: Wear masks and don't go to big parties

The summertime spike came at a time when most college-aged people are not in Lincoln. During the next week, many students will be moving back to town. Many of my peers have been cooped up in some capacity since mid-March, and I can only imagine that students will flock to house parties in the North Bottoms, a neighborhood known for its college parties.

Will the numbers get worse when all these students come back? Will students take the virus back to their hometowns or spread it to at-risk populations? Will businesses be forced to shut down again?

It’s disheartening to say, but I think that’s a very real possibility.

“Foolish choices will only set us all back and allow the pandemic and its devastating impacts to last even longer,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

Since my friend’s birthday, I’ve tried to be wiser with my actions, limiting my social circles and avoiding large gatherings — as we all should during the pandemic. Even though I made changes, I’m currently awaiting test results because another friend of mine has developed symptoms.