A promising sign for fall: 4 metro districts plan to end remote learning

“We know that the most powerful support for academics and social development happens when our students are in person at school with their classmates, teachers and staff,” she said.

Most districts offered a remote option to start the year. By midyear, many districts were encouraging struggling remote learners to return to in-person schooling.

The Millard Public Schools started the school year with 4,197 students, or 18% of its 23,659 students, learning remotely. As of April 1, the number of remote learners had dropped to 1,853, or 8%, the district said.

Poole said district officials are still encouraging remote learners to return in person this year, even if it’s just for the last few weeks of school.

By August, some remote learners will have been out of school buildings for nearly a year and a half.

Students need to get “back in the groove” before school lets out for the summer, she said.