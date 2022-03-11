'A true Maverick': Joanne Li outlines vision for UNO during ceremony

“Dr. Joanne Li is a Maverick in every sense of the word.”

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter uttered that compliment Friday in describing Li, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, during a ceremony that symbolically installed her as the 16th chancellor of the metropolitan campus.

With Li being on the job for almost nine months, Carter and other NU officials said she hit the ground running. They praised her for having a Maverick mentality, a play on the university's team name, in reference to her ability to build relationships and her determination to continually improve the university.

“Like a true Maverick, she has big ideas — lots of them,” Carter said. “Joanne Li is not afraid to think differently, to ask hard questions and take a new path from what has been done in the past.”

Li offered a preview of some of those ideas when speaking to the media before the ceremony. Drawing on experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic, Li said the past two years have created a need to think differently.

“We really have to use this opportunity to reflect,” she said.

Li, who struggled to afford college as a first-generation student from Hong Kong in the late 1980s, outlined a series of goals to help students achieve an affordable and quality education in a timely fashion.

More than one-third of UNO students are eligible for Pell grants and 40% are first-generation college students.

Li said accomplishing those goals would help Nebraska meet its workforce development challenges and be economically competitive. Nebraska reached a new national low when it reported a 1.7% unemployment rate based on seasonally adjusted figures from December. But as of Friday there were more than 48,000 job openings on the state’s website NEworks.

“We’re going to be laser focused to make sure we invest in our people,” she said. “There are a lot of jobs in Nebraska that need to be filled, but they need to be filled with a quality workforce. They need to be filled by people (with) a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) kind of discipline. But they also need to be trained as an independent critical thinker with our arts and humanities.”

During Friday's ceremony, Li said she sees opportunities for the university to work with community colleges to meet the demands of the workforce. She envisions UNO offering working professionals opportunities to upskill or re-skill. She added a goal for the university to offer more than double the number of internship opportunities for students.

“In fact, this very day and from this point onward, I want to commit to working with our business leaders and employers in the region to provide paid internships so that our students can get one foot in the door of the house of opportunities,” she said.

Li positioned UNO as a partner of Omaha and reflective of a growing metropolitan area.

“Our people are our strength,” she said. “UNO builds on our collaboration with the community — a true character of an urban university.”

That partnership was referenced earlier in the ceremony by Mayor Jean Stothert, who envisions Omaha growing to become one of the top 25 cities in the U.S. during the next 50 years.

“We will accomplish this by building a community of opportunity for all, by growing our economy and by caring for our less fortunate friends and neighbors,” she said. “The students, faculty, staff and alumni at the University of Nebraska at Omaha will be part of the next decades of success.”

In addition to outlining a vision, Li also reflected on UNO’s recent accomplishments. Those include the university reaching a record $31.5 million for sponsored research projects so far this fiscal year, which began July 1, 2021. Li also noted the continued student enrollment growth, which has risen nearly 23% in the past five years.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.