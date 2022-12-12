'A very difficult choice': OPS eliminates buses for 3,000 students due to driver shortage

Omaha Public Schools officials have stressed new transportation guidelines are needed for next year to relieve a shortage of drivers, despite parent concerns about student safety and equity.

The OPS board approved updated guidelines during its Monday meeting following a rocky start to the year that has left students waiting for hours for buses to bring them to and from school.

Starting in the 2023-24 school year, roughly 3,000 students will be without transportation due to the changes. OPS is increasing the home-to-school distance needed to be eligible for transportation from 1 mile to 1.5 miles for elementary students and 1.5 miles to 2 miles for middle school students.

The distance between homes and bus stops will also be expanded at each grade level.

OPS transports nearly 18,000 students using its vendor, Student Transportation of America. As of Thursday, only 78% of bus routes managed by Student Transportation of America are covered by a full-time driver. OPS has about 85% of its routes covered.

“Our purpose is to have reliable transportation and we need to make sure that we are aligning the available qualified drivers to the number of routes that we have in the district,” Anne McFarland, director of student and community services, said during a parent information session on Thursday.

The guidelines will reduce the number of bus routes from 228 to roughly 175, according to the district.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the district went through several scenarios, including rerouting all students and adjusting bell schedules, but the new guidelines had the lowest impact.

“It’s not in our nature to want to take things away from the people that we serve,” she said. “We had to make a very difficult choice and decision to move this work forward.”

Donna Polk, CEO of the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, asked the board if the community could help bus students who will lose transportation.

“We can focus on those students and whether or not they are able to walk the eight blocks or four blocks or stand out in the cold weather,” Polk said.

Officials said the updated guidelines for the 2023-24 school year haven’t been used since 2015, when they were changed following the revision of the student assignment plan.

Cheryl Weston, an OPS grandparent, said she’s afraid the changes could contribute to school segregation.

“You are sending the elementary children back to a neighborhood school and parents feel like their children can’t get the best education there,” said Weston, who lives near an elementary school in North Omaha. “We don’t have everything that other schools have. Who is this really going to affect?”

OPS officials said the guidelines won’t disproportionately affect neighborhoods.

“Distance from school for eligibility applies to both neighborhood schools and partner zone schools and would be the same regardless of the neighborhood,” the district said in a statement.

