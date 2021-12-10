 Skip to main content
Absences are back in the normal range at Platteview High School
Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.

Student absences at Platteview High School are back to a normal level after spiking to start the week, officials said Friday.

The school started the week with an unusually high number of absences, with the flu and COVID-19 to blame for some of them.

On Monday, almost 41% of students were absent.

That fell to 35% on Wednesday.

On Friday, it was down to under 15%.

Normally this time of year, between 10% to 15% of students will be out of school each day, officials said.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Ryan Saunders said several activities planned at the high school have been rescheduled or canceled to allow for deep cleaning over the weekend.

​The district reported that 57 students were out on Friday.

Enrollment is 391 at the school in the Springfield Platteview Community Schools in Sarpy County.

Officials reported that five students were out with COVID-19. Nine students were out with Influenza A, and 27 who had the flu have recovered and been cleared to be back at school.

Not all the students out Friday were sick, officials say.

​​​Of the 57 students out, 11 indicated being gone for a reason other than illness, the district said.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

