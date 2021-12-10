Absences are back in the normal range at Platteview High School

Student absences at Platteview High School are back to a normal level after spiking to start the week, officials said Friday.

The school started the week with an unusually high number of absences, with the flu and COVID-19 to blame for some of them.

On Monday, almost 41% of students were absent.

That fell to 35% on Wednesday.

On Friday, it was down to under 15%.

Normally this time of year, between 10% to 15% of students will be out of school each day, officials said.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Ryan Saunders said several activities planned at the high school have been rescheduled or canceled to allow for deep cleaning over the weekend.

​The district reported that 57 students were out on Friday.

Enrollment is 391 at the school in the Springfield Platteview Community Schools in Sarpy County.