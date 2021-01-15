 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Academy programs, career pathways to be offered in all OPS high schools
0 comments
alert top story

Academy programs, career pathways to be offered in all OPS high schools

{{featured_button_text}}
Academy programs, career pathways to be offered in all OPS high schools

The new Omaha Public School high school near 60th and L Streets is under construction.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Design, business and agriculture. Leadership and communication. Public and community service. Performing, visual arts and technology and media arts.

In the coming years, Omaha Public Schools officials say, each OPS high school will offer a specific academy program or career pathway.

The plan, which is to be shared with OPS families Friday afternoon, would change the way students are taught at the district's seven high schools. The district also will open two new high schools in the coming years that will offer specialized areas of study.

Class offerings will remain the same for current OPS high school students.

Plans for the academies and career pathways have been in the works since 2019, but those plans have never been publicly discussed at an OPS school board meeting. School district officials said the plans will be discussed at the board meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

OPS officials said the changes do not require a vote of the school board.

In addition, starting next school year, all of the district's seven high schools will be on a block schedule, said Susan Christopherson, director of secondary education for OPS.

Under the block schedule at North High School, for example, students alternate schedules every other day. One day they take four 90-minute classes, the next day they take four different ones. Traditional classes are about half as long.

Starting next year, freshmen will take a freshman seminar course to explore their interests and the courses they may want to take.

The district is in the process of holding virtual open houses for its high schools. At the end of the month, students will submit their school choice requests for the 2021-2022 school year.

Stay with Omaha.com for updates on this developing story. 

Omaha Public Schools through the years

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert