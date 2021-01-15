Academy programs, career pathways to be offered in all OPS high schools

Design, business and agriculture. Leadership and communication. Public and community service. Performing, visual arts and technology and media arts.
In the coming years, Omaha Public Schools officials say, each OPS high school will offer a specific academy program or career pathway.
The plan, which is to be shared with OPS families Friday afternoon, would change the way students are taught at the district's seven high schools. The district also will open two new high schools in the coming years that will offer specialized areas of study.
Class offerings will remain the same for current OPS high school students.
Plans for the academies and career pathways have been in the works since 2019, but those plans have never been publicly discussed at an OPS school board meeting. School district officials said the plans will be discussed at the board meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.
OPS officials said the changes do not require a vote of the school board.
In addition, starting next school year, all of the district's seven high schools will be on a block schedule, said Susan Christopherson, director of secondary education for OPS.
Under the block schedule at North High School, for example, students alternate schedules every other day. One day they take four 90-minute classes, the next day they take four different ones. Traditional classes are about half as long.
Starting next year, freshmen will take a freshman seminar course to explore their interests and the courses they may want to take.
The district is in the process of holding virtual open houses for its high schools. At the end of the month, students will submit their school choice requests for the 2021-2022 school year.
